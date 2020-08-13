Are your children looking forward to going back to school?

Some most definitely are not, since for them school is the place they feel the least safe and the most misunderstood, and this year they’ve had a whole lot less school angst! No itchy jumpers and suffocating ties, no noisy mealtimes and manic break times, no waiting, no trying to fit in.

Some most definitely are, since school is filled with kind people, stimulating environments, people who are trained, experienced, compassionate, and enthusiastic. There is a desire to understand and time to give, sensory rooms and therapy pools. Routine and familiarity.

Are you (parents) looking forward to the children going back to school?

Some most definitely are not, since so much will be different. So many questions. Will it be safe? How will personal care work? Will my child cope? Will these feelings of anxiety ever subside?

Some most definitely are, since six weeks holiday is a stretch – add to that three months lockdown and you have a recipe for exhaustion. How long will the transition take? How long before you can resume your pre-COVID-19 life, a little self-care now and again even if that takes the form of a job or meeting a friend for coffee? I wonder are you still socially distanced, wearing a mask, meeting outdoors? If so let’s hope it’s a mild winter.

It seems we’ve all be bending over backwards to do the ‘right’ thing, putting our best foot forward despite the fact that we’ve all been knocked sideways and for some communities it must have felt like they’ve taken one step forward and two steps back. No wonder we’re feeling dizzy and discombobulated!

Spotting is a technique used by dancers when they spin. Dancers train to keep a constant orientation of the head and eyes, to fix their gaze on a ‘spot’ in order to enhance control and prevent dizziness.

My question to you, as we prepare to change our clocks, to fall back, is what are you focusing on? What is going to keep you from losing your balance, from spinning out and ending up in a heap?

The Bible encourages us: “Fix your eyes on Jesus… to seek His Kingdom”.

Roy Bennett tell us: “Focus on your goals, not your fear”

Robert M Hensell writes: “It’s time we take our focus off disabilities and place it on capabilities so we can see the person first.”

Snoopy says: “Learn from yesterday, live for today, look to tomorrow, rest this afternoon!”

If you are feeling overwhelmed and out of control please get in touch. You can contact me via Care for the Family on 029 2081 0800 or email nicola.watson@cff.org.uk