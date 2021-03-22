Bereaved parent support events 2021

In line with current government COVID-19 guidance, we are continuing to bring our events to you online.

The support events we run are wonderful opportunities for bereaved parents and adult siblings to meet and share with others. They include practical ways to work through the pain of bereavement and loss, and aim to bring comfort, hope and help for the journey ahead.

Over the years that we’ve been running our support days and weekends, so many bereaved people have found it incredibly helpful to come and discover that they are not alone – that there are others who understand and care, because they’ve been there themselves.

During the Covid pandemic we’ve developed our events to run online, and the online support days we’ve run in Autumn 2020 have been really well received by those who’ve attended. We’ll be continuing to provide these in 2021 – they are suitable for those whose son, daughter, brother or sister has died at any age, in any circumstance and at any stage of their journey of grieving. Please click on each event type for more information as to what it covers.