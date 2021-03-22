Skip navigation |
Because family life matters

Bereaved parent support events 2021

In line with current government COVID-19 guidance, we are continuing to bring our events to you online.

The support events we run are wonderful opportunities for bereaved parents and adult siblings to meet and share with others. They include practical ways to work through the pain of bereavement and loss, and aim to bring comfort, hope and help for the journey ahead.

Over the years that we’ve been running our support days and weekends, so many bereaved people have found it incredibly helpful to come and discover that they are not alone – that there are others who understand and care, because they’ve been there themselves.

During the Covid pandemic we’ve developed our events to run online, and the online support days we’ve run in Autumn 2020 have been really well received by those who’ve attended. We’ll be continuing to provide these in 2021 – they are suitable for those whose son, daughter, brother or sister has died at any age, in any circumstance and at any stage of their journey of grieving. Please click on each event type for more information as to what it covers.

COVID-19 bereavement support
Bereaved parent support online

Our special online support event offers understanding, encouragement and support to any parent who has suffered the death of their child, in any circumstance and at any age.

15 May

Book now

26 June

Book now
Bereaved sibling support online events

Our Online Support Day offers understanding, encouragement and support to any adult sibling in the UK who has lost a brother or sister in any circumstance and at any age.

8 May

Book now

Walks for bereaved men – Click this link for more details of these

Any man who has lost a son, daughter or partner is welcome to join some of our volunteer befrienders on one of these walks.  They are not too strenuous and normally involve a stop at a pub or cafe (or both!).

Hear Mike and Kath talk about the difference that coming to one of our events can make:

Four parents, at  different stages of their journey of grieving, commented after attending one of our recent events:

“It is a must for anyone bereaved – I highly recommend it.”

 

“Being with people who understand my grief and are further along the road is very helpful.  Talking about how to plan for particular events (Christmas, anniversaries, etc.) has given me ideas for how to introduce these into my family.”

 

“I think the event was very well organised. I can still remember how good the chocolate tasted!”

 

“It was good to see the bigger picture that all kinds of people of different ages, cultures, origins etc have lost a child too – not just me.”

 

“Our breakout group from the event is still keeping in touch – I love those chats.”

 

“It gave us space to talk about grief.  There was warmth, active listening and friendship.  You do not have to have faith to be accepted and the circumstances of your child’s death are not judged.”

 

“Keep it up. You have saved my life.”