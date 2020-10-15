Hope has been gained

Hope is an interesting word, isn’t it? It gets used in many different contexts: “I hope I can find the right present”; “I hope <insert name> doesn’t get relegated”; “I hope I don’t get Covid”; or even, “I hope I bring my children up well”. One definition is “a feeling of expectation and desire for a particular thing to happen”.

But what becomes of hope when the bottom drops out of your world and your son or daughter dies? It’s every parent’s worst nightmare. You are pretty much robbed of desire for anything, and expectation is non-existent. You’re not even sure how you’re going to get through the next hour, let alone the day. You’re experiencing major trauma. When this happened to me, although I knew that other people had lost children, I certainly felt that no one could ever have really experienced the stabbing pain inside me or the crazy thoughts that kept running through my head.

Our Bereaved Parent Support team stands alongside parents whose precious son or daughter has died and provides some level of comfort and understanding, because we too have experienced that loss. To be able to say “me too”, and normalise some of those incredibly scary thoughts, behaviours, feelings and even physical sensations, can be a massive comfort to someone who is struggling with even the basics of daily existence. But how to do that in the midst of this pandemic? Sure, our telephone befriending service can continue to operate in the same way, where we try to link an enquirer with one of our trained volunteers who has suffered a similar type of loss. But sadly we’ve had to suspend our face-to-face support events.

However, thanks to video technology, in the last few weeks we’ve been able to run our very first two online support events – first for adult siblings, and then bereaved parents. OK, so it’s not quite face-to-face, but in the current climate screen-to-screen is the next best thing! And people have been able to take part from the safety of their own homes, helped perhaps by the chocolate, tissues and teabag that we’ve posted to them in advance!

But what has this got to do with hope? Well, of the 37 people that we’ve supported online so far, all have said that, to a greater or lesser extent they’ve felt safe, accepted, less isolated, and are now a little more hopeful for the future. Hope has been gained, at least in part, from spending time with others who are further down the road of grieving and realising that they can actually survive and, in time, discover a new normal life for their family. One person said afterwards, “It made me realise I wasn’t alone,” and someone else said, “I felt so much freer and lighter after the day, despite it being really tiring at times.” Being able to come alongside someone and say “me too” is not only helpful – it can give them real hope!