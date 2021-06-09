Facing an identity crisis and establishing a new normal after being widowed young

Everyone questions their sense of self from time to time. Experiencing a traumatic change in life, such as being widowed young, can be a trigger for these questions coming to mind. Who am I? What is my role now? How do others see me? What do I believe in? What is my raison d’etre? These questions are symptomatic of an identity crisis, which I experienced after the death of my first wife Joanne, in 2007.

I remember no longer feeling comfortable in social situations with people, that for many years, we’d spent time with as a couple. And it was not them who had changed, but me. My role as a parent was suddenly different too. I was now a double parent, doing the things that Joanne would previously have done. My son and daughter also found themselves taking on tasks that their mum had done, which not only compounded their loss, but also felt uncomfortable for me.

After being widowed young, our relational identity changes. Through no choice of our own, we are no longer a wife, a husband or a partner. We are grieving not only for the person who has died, but also for the relationship that we had with them. We ask ourselves, ‘Who am I now?’

The loss of a partner is, of course, the primary loss but the ripple effect brings with it many secondary losses too. Examples of these losses include income, employment, support, dreams, confidence, faith, and friendship groups.

Research by Professor Paul A. Boelen, at the Department of Clinical Psychology at Utrecht University, has shown that loss of identity is closely associated with depression and post-traumatic stressi, therefore it’s very important to attend to this particular loss.

What can you do about it?

The first step is accepting, however reluctantly, that your identity will be different to how it was before. At our Widowed Young Support events we look at how, with the right support, our new identities can still be good, although different.