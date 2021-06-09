Skip navigation |
Because family life matters

Facing an identity crisis and establishing a new normal after being widowed young

Post image

Our Widowed Young Support Coordinator, Steve Smart, shares how his life changed after the death of his wife Joanne, discusses the importance of identity and imparts some valuable insight into establishing a new normal.

“Identity involves the experiences, relationships, beliefs, values, and memories that make up a person’s subjective sense of self. This helps create a continuous self-image that remains fairly constant even as new aspects of the self are developed or strengthened over time.”

Kendra Cherry, MSc., Psychosocial Rehabilitation Specialist

Everyone questions their sense of self from time to time. Experiencing a traumatic change in life, such as being widowed young, can be a trigger for these questions coming to mind. Who am I? What is my role now? How do others see me? What do I believe in? What is my raison d’etre? These questions are symptomatic of an identity crisis, which I experienced after the death of my first wife Joanne, in 2007.

I remember no longer feeling comfortable in social situations with people, that for many years, we’d spent time with as a couple. And it was not them who had changed, but me. My role as a parent was suddenly different too. I was now a double parent, doing the things that Joanne would previously have done. My son and daughter also found themselves taking on tasks that their mum had done, which not only compounded their loss, but also felt uncomfortable for me.

After being widowed young, our relational identity changes. Through no choice of our own, we are no longer a wife, a husband or a partner. We are grieving not only for the person who has died, but also for the relationship that we had with them. We ask ourselves, ‘Who am I now?’

The loss of a partner is, of course, the primary loss but the ripple effect brings with it many secondary losses too. Examples of these losses include income, employment, support, dreams, confidence, faith, and friendship groups.

Research by Professor Paul A. Boelen, at the Department of Clinical Psychology at Utrecht University, has shown that loss of identity is closely associated with depression and post-traumatic stressi, therefore it’s very important to attend to this particular loss.

What can you do about it?

The first step is accepting, however reluctantly, that your identity will be different to how it was before. At our Widowed Young Support events we look at how, with the right support, our new identities can still be good, although different.

Below are some tips to help you begin to establish a new identity or ’new normal’ in your life:

  • Give yourself permission to grieve. Be kind to yourself. You may experience a wide range of emotions as you face up to the changes in your life. Allowing yourself to grieve is an important part of the healing process.
  • Look for support from others and accept help. This is not a sign of weakness but a sign that you want to help yourself to begin to heal. Actively seeking the right people to come alongside us can help us to feel secure and supported as well as giving us the confidence to take those first steps.After speaking to many people who have been widowed young and listening to what helps and what doesn’t, Care for the Family has put together a document of dos and don’ts. Consider sending this to friends and relatives to help them understand your needs.
  • Accept that socially your life has changed. It can be tempting to withdraw from people when socialising is so painful. Beware, this can lead to feelings of isolation and depression. Ask yourself what new relationships and friendships may need to be established so that your life can develop.
  • Choose to step forward. This does not mean you have to forget or leave behind your loved one. It is possible to carry good memories with you and to integrate them into your future in a positive way.
  • Make changes when you are ready. Accept that you will be ready to take certain actions in your own time and that grief is a very personal process.
  • Work out what you need to include in your life now that your loved one is no longer present. What new roles will you have to take on and what skills might you need to learn to do this?
  • Develop new interests and routines. You may need to do old things in different ways as well as to taking up new things too. Developing new interests will help give you a sense of personal fulfilment and a focus for the journey ahead.
  • Keep a record of your successes. This will help you to look back and see what you have been able to achieve as the ‘new you’.

Many people have found that it is possible to build a new life for themselves after being widowed young, so be encouraged that you are not alone.

Care for the Family is here for you if you need us. Information about the support that we offer for those who have been widowed young can be found on our website.

i https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28406839/

Help us support families today

At Care for the Family we support couples, parents and those who have been bereaved. If you would be able to make a one-off donation to support our work, we would be very grateful. Thank you.

Donate