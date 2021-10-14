Helping your children at Christmas

The wonder of Christmas can still be very real for children, particularly young children, even though there is sadness in their lives. Depending upon their age they will be immersed in it at school, church, youth club and other activities. Children often ‘live for the moment’ more than adults and they want to be part of the activities that their peer group are involved with. Often they can enter into Christmassy things much more easily than adults.

It will also be difficult for them at times: even if they can’t express it, they may have mixed emotions, feel the celebrations are bittersweet, or experience moments of poignancy and sadness. It’s still likely that your children will find it easier to focus in and enjoy Christmas more than you might.

Give your children permission to look forward to and enjoy Christmas Day, and at the same time help them remember that it’s OK to miss their mum or dad and be upset about that.

It’s helpful to have a chat as a family about how everyone is feeling before the Christmas period descends fully. Grief is often heightened at this time.

Take some time beforehand to talk to them about how they would like to spend Christmas and how they would like to remember mum or dad. Some families want to have a quiet time together, others want to do the usual things with wider family and friends.

about how they would like to spend Christmas and how they would like to remember mum or dad. Some families want to have a quiet time together, others want to do the usual things with wider family and friends. Plan the meals together so they are simple and what you all want to eat. You don’t have to do the full Christmas feast. You may want to break with tradition for once. Make it easy!

so they are simple and what you all want to eat. You don’t have to do the full Christmas feast. You may want to break with tradition for once. Make it easy! Include the children in planning any ‘remembrance’ times or activities. Doing something creative with your children, like making a special decoration with a photo and message, can be a lovely thing to do. Let them help decide on new activities or routines as one way they can begin to build their future.

any ‘remembrance’ times or activities. Doing something creative with your children, like making a special decoration with a photo and message, can be a lovely thing to do. Let them help decide on new activities or routines as one way they can begin to build their future. Be prepared for them to ‘crash’ into moments of sadness from time to time – especially after the festivities are over. Young children in particular tend to get ‘up and down’ more easily than adults – be prepared to help them back to their feet again , and don’t be surprised if they’re ‘bouncing’ again before long.

, and don’t be surprised if they’re ‘bouncing’ again before long. Let them know that although you are sad, Christmas can be a good time – and that it’s OK for them to have fun. Celebrate the fact that your children can still enjoy Christmas, even if it may be difficult for you.

Winston’s Wish – Christmas videos

Winston’s Wish is a charity that supports bereaved children, young people, their families and the professionals who support them. In this Winston’s Wish video, Olivia, Claire, Ashley and Jasmine share their experiences and what they’ll do to remember their loved one this Christmas.

Two of their other videos have ideas for support at Christmas: