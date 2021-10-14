Helping your children at Christmas

The wonder of Christmas can still be very real for children, particularly young children, even though there is sadness in their lives. Depending upon their age they will be immersed in it at school, church, youth club and other activities. Children often ‘live for the moment’ more than adults and they want to be part of the activities that their peer group are involved with. Often they can enter into Christmassy things much more easily than adults.
It will also be difficult for them at times: even if they can’t express it, they may have mixed emotions, feel the celebrations are bittersweet, or experience moments of poignancy and sadness. It’s still likely that your children will find it easier to focus in and enjoy Christmas more than you might.
Give your children permission to look forward to and enjoy Christmas Day, and at the same time help them remember that it’s OK to miss their mum or dad and be upset about that.
It’s helpful to have a chat as a family about how everyone is feeling before the Christmas period descends fully. Grief is often heightened at this time.
Winston’s Wish is a charity that supports bereaved children, young people, their families and the professionals who support them. In this Winston’s Wish video, Olivia, Claire, Ashley and Jasmine share their experiences and what they’ll do to remember their loved one this Christmas.
At Care for the Family we support couples, parents and those who have been bereaved. If you would be able to make a one off donation to support our work, we would be very grateful. Thank you.