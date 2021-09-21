Ideas for creativity in grief

Creativity can be therapeutic and help to remember your child in a different way. You don’t need to be skilful to make something which is valuable to you: it can be for display, or just to be kept in your special place. What seems to matter is the process of doing it and then having it as a lasting memorial. Here are a few ideas from other bereaved parents – why not give something a try?
Janet made a scrapbook celebrating the life of her son, Peter. She said, ‘The idea of scrapbooking is that you use photos, shape them, decorate the page and then (the important bit I think) journal and tell the story. You think you’ll always remember the events, people and dates but you often don’t so the journaling really helps. You can add tickets, programmes, etc. too if you like.’
Rachel saw a quote on the London Underground which she used in an embroidery after the loss of her young son, Ethan.
She said, ‘Mark and I also knew that we wanted our baby and any subsequent children to grow up being aware that Ethan was a part of our family and feeling like they had always known their big brother. We have had two more children who never met Ethan, but I like to think that through the way we have sewn Ethan’s memory into the fabric of our lives, they know him.’
Sharon asked friends to paint a stone when they met to mark the anniversary of her daughter Monique’s death. Some took theirs home, others left them with Sharon as a lasting memory.
Poetry is a helpful way to express in words those emotions which are deep within. This is just part of a beautiful poem Howard wrote sometime after his son Jonathan died.
Where are you now
my little boy lost?
Lover of twigs
and the feel of the grass.
Gone to a new arboretum,
gone to wander
through beautiful flowers,
campion, buttercup,
foxglove and cowslip,
holding, at last,
the hand of the Maker.
Howard wrote, ‘Jonathan died in December 1986. For most of his life he had a wide range of disabilities and severe limitations. This photo was taken in the Forest of Dean and you can see the preoccupation with a twig on a tree. In life, he was often ‘little boy lost’. This was my vision of the final part of his story, chrysalis to butterfly through the terrible sudden doorway of death.’
The rest of the family may like to get involved too. Becky was only eight when her brother died, but she found comfort in rewriting the words of a song to express her grief and confusion. Others have composed their own musical tributes.
After her son died, Sandra had creative photographs taken of his room and possessions; making scenes with his scouting and cricket stuff and even with his shoes in the hall. With these memories now safe, she found she was able to gradually sort his room. As a result, she is exploring the possibility of a charity offering professional photographers to others who are bereaved, to help them create photographic memories of their child’s room and so in time being able to repurpose the room.
Some people have used their children’s clothes and created a patchwork quilt. Catherine’s quilt reflects her son’s character and has quotes embroidered within it. She said, ‘I now see that so much of my early grief was channelled into this work, and the final quilt is almost a physical embodiment of those early stages in my grief journey.’
Dave isn’t particularly creative in an artistic sense, but a few years after his son Ben died, Dave renovated his bedroom to include an en suite bathroom. This involved building a partition wall in which he hid little mementos of Ben’s life: some of his favourite Lego, a dented ping-pong ball, a cricket scorecard and a wristband. Even now, Dave runs his hand along that wall and remembers. He said, ‘It amuses me that sometime in the future, a new owner might remove the wall and be utterly bewildered why these objects have been hidden inside there!’
These are just a few ideas but creativity by definition is boundless. Sometimes it’s just good to start something and see where it leads. The process of making is in itself therapeutic and healing, as you allow yourself time to reflect on your child with smiles and tears.
