Lessons from Octavia Wood

The moment that thin blue line appears on the pregnancy test, we know that life has now changed forever. We are going to be parents. Minds race ahead to nappies, tiny shoes, first day of school, learning to drive, young love, leaving home, life partners, grandchildren … on and on for the rest of our lives. We have so many plans, hopes and dreams.

But for bereaved parents – whatever the age that tragedy struck, whether they lost their precious child before birth or as an adult with children of their own – those plans, hopes and dreams evaporate. Life is no longer, and never will be, how we expected.

Four days before our first child was born, in early 1987, we took a walk into the Kent countryside to a National Trust woodland, Octavia Wood. As we took in the beautiful scenery around us we contemplated how our life was going to change. What would the future hold for all of us? We had no idea – all we knew was that we were about to become a family.

You may remember the Great Storm in October 1987, which swept over the south-east of England, wreaking damage and devastation to everything in its path. It decimated this glorious piece of woodland. We visited again a few months later and it was unrecognisable. Giant ancient trees ripped up by their roots like a sickly weed, huge branches snapped offering little resistance to the unrelenting elements, footpaths impassable due to the random chaos of the trees now lying like a giant game of pickup sticks. Such beauty destroyed. The whole landscape, it seemed, had changed forever.

Little did we know at the time that this would mirror so closely our own story. That precious baby who transformed us into a family was suddenly and cruelly snatched away, just days after his seventh birthday, when he died unexpectedly due to a brain haemorrhage. Our lives felt very akin to the devastation of Octavia Wood; ripped apart, nothing left untouched or unharmed. Our lives, and those of so many friends and family around us, changed forever when Philip died. We worried that we may never recover.

March is a strange month for us containing both Philip’s birthday and the anniversary of his death, but often Mother’s Day too. We have learnt to be kind to ourselves each March – to give ourselves time to remember, reflect and consider how we are doing, often going for long walks and enjoying nature. We moved away from Kent and so one year, decided to revisit Octavia Wood as a fitting place for those quiet moments to ponder. Yes, it certainly had changed from our first visit, but it had also changed dramatically from our visit following the Great Storm. The National Trust had worked hard clearing much of the land, rerouting paths, replanting trees and recreating a truly beautiful place.