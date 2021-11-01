Losing a child in a blended family

When our child dies our thoughts, emotions and behaviour can vary immensely from day to day. Lesa describes it well:

‘We’re carrying on, still finding it hard to come to terms with and make sense of it all. Some days are worse than others. Sometimes I seem to act quite ‘normally’, usually when I’m really busy at work. Sometimes I look at William’s school photo and think he belonged to another world that never existed and that he is becoming a memory. Still very unreal and strange. And sometimes I think I am progressing and learning to live with it and that I’m doing ‘really well’, and then I slip back to the beginning – almost.’

When our child dies our thoughts, emotions and behaviour can vary immensely from day to day. Lesa describes it well:

‘We’re carrying on, still finding it hard to come to terms with and make sense of it all. Some days are worse than others. Sometimes I seem to act quite ‘normally’, usually when I’m really busy at work. Sometimes I look at William’s school photo and think he belonged to another world that never existed and that he is becoming a memory. Still very unreal and strange. And sometimes I think I am progressing and learning to live with it and that I’m doing ‘really well’, and then I slip back to the beginning – almost.’

Partners can experience very different feelings

Emotional changes like these affect both parents, albeit in different ways depending on their circumstances and character. However, in a blended family where the only child you had together has died, there can be very different feelings to cope with. While one of you still has other children, your partner is now, biologically at least, a childless parent. This can lead to feelings of frustration and guilt on one hand; but also isolation, loneliness and anger on the other. Of course, every family’s situation is different.

As Lesa has two adult daughters who now live independently, following William’s death she and Paul are now the only people in the house:

‘For the very first time, it is just Paul and myself here. We have never been just a couple, until now, so we are having to adjust to that.’

Other people’s attitudes and assumptions can also add to the pressures that the couple face:

‘People think that just because I have other children, it’s not so bad for me. They focus on him, because he has lost his only child. But my heart has still been ripped out, despite having other children here.’

Whether or not there are surviving children, irrespective of their biological parentage, the loss of their son or daughter has a deep and life-changing impact on both parents. But this can also lead to one person harbouring guilty thoughts and worry when they see their partner suffering:

‘I know it’s terrible for him and don’t know how I would cope. I wish I could take his pain away from him. I feel bad that we didn’t have more children together and now it’s too late. Does he blame me for it? When people talk about their children going to university or getting jobs, it’s still really painful in the context of my lost child. Does he feel bitter towards me, because I might still experience some of these things that others are talking about and he can’t, apart from through my daughters, which isn’t the same thing?’

So how do we deal with it?

For some families where the step-parent has been accepted by all the children as their true parent, such scenarios may not be as much of an issue (particularly when the children are young). In Nigel and Vanessa’s case, they married when Vanessa’s daughter Jess was three years old, and Gareth (who died aged six) was born two years later. Vanessa gives us her view:

‘As we look back we realise we have always seen ourselves as a proper family largely because Nigel has been an absolutely brilliant dad. Jess chose to change what she called Nigel from “my Nigie” to daddy just after Gareth was born.’

For other families though, there are obvious boundaries between some relationships which can have a strong bearing on how parents need to act. No matter what our situation, as bereaved couples we need to try to be aware of and sensitive to each other’s feelings. That can sometimes mean thinking ahead to anticipate how our partner might react is a particular situation, and doing our best to either avoid it or lessen the negative impact it has on him or her. Lesa gives a good example of this:

‘I try not to say “I love you” to my daughters too much in Paul’s hearing, or to show too much outward affection. When we are all together, I try to draw him into our conversations as much as possible. Sometimes it’s like walking on eggshells when my daughters are mentioned, because it’s a reminder of what he has lost and how our situations are different in that respect.’

Nigel and Vanessa’s advice to couples in a blended family situation is to talk about your feelings together, and put any ex-partners in the picture as much as possible. Lesa feels that it is important to look after yourselves well. If you feel tired physically, it can adversely affect your emotional wellbeing, which makes it even harder to deal well with the pain of grief that each parent is experiencing.

So remember to be kind and gentle to yourselves and make sure you do simple things like get enough sleep. Be kind and gentle with each other – this will help you survive and grow in your capacity to cope with your loss and, eventually, get to a point where you can start to enjoy life again.