My changing Christmas

Davina

My husband Merv died in March 2017, two days after my son’s 11th birthday.

I think of Christmas not as one day but about ten, because of the school holidays, office closed and being at home together. Each ‘first’ was so loaded, but those around us were aware it was our first Christmas. This helped Matthew and I feel supported and cared for.

One of my worries was waking up early on Christmas Day morning, Matthew opening his stocking without Merv – and it being such an empty start to the day. Instead we decided to stay with a close friend on Christmas Eve, and Matthew opened his stocking with Sally and myself – it helped. Later on, we visited the grave, and then met up with family. The day worked out as best it could, but it was emotionally draining.

The lead up to Christmas 2018 was different. It felt as though there was less awareness from those around us. Support had receded, people were moving on in their life, and I felt stuck. The plan was to stay at Sally’s again on Christmas Eve, visit the grave and go on to family on Christmas Day, as that had worked so well before. Not much else was planned for the three weeks that Matthew was off school, so two weeks before Christmas I booked a surprise skiing holiday for the two of us, flying out on 27 December. This was spur of the moment stuff, and something completely different – it was great to get away.

Christmas 2019 through into the New Year was spent with another family – planning things together, cooking and celebrating. Matthew was with children his age – it felt full, not empty.

Christmas 2020 was navigating changing COVID-19 restrictions. Leading up to Christmas, Matthew and I created a garden grotto – we were allowed 6 people in the garden and enjoyed mini socials around a chimenea with mince pies and mulled wine. On Christmas Eve, we had a special meal and movie with our lodger (who would normally be abroad), and on Christmas morning Matthew opened his stocking with us both. We were fortunate to see family on the day itself. The rest of break was lockdown, so we went on some walks and developed a bit of hygge at home, trying to make the best of it.

As for this year, we are likely hosting on Christmas Day. Matthew is going away on a youth camp from 27 December for five days, which means the house will be ’empty’. But I’m slowly learning, through this grief journey, combined with lock-down and other life events, to try and not fret, and take one day at a time. I love to have plans and things to look forward to, but I’m getting better at not relying on them. Matthew and I have learnt how to manage being in the house without Merv, and we have made it our home now, and it’s often OK, but not always. We have had to adapt and change, and I feel more confident now that this can continue. We have had some good times and made new memories since Merv died.

Lewis

My late wife Hazel loved Christmas and all of the pre activities, tinsel, lights and decorations. We usually had two trees and each of our reception rooms had Christmas themed decorations.

We knew our first Christmas without Hazel in 2014 was going to be difficult, and a few days before Christmas we just put up one of the trees which the kids and I decorated with love and tears. We cooked a simple Christmas dinner at home that first year and had a quiet reflective time.

Over the next few years we added to the decorations and even visited family and friends. Last year we had the festive decorations back to their original level and looked forward to hanging up the ones that were special to Hazel.

This year Christmas will be different again. We are going to my mum’s house for Christmas Day and I’m actually looking forward to it. It will be different, but still very special.

Sanna

My husband Stuart died on 11 September 2017. We had been married twenty-two years and have three adopted children. Stuart was from Wales and I am from Finland.

When it comes to the celebration of Christmas, I come from a background that has lots of traditions. Christmas Eve was visiting church; dinner with different fish and ham. Presents are also given out on Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Day we had the wonderful British way; stockings, presents from under the tree, turkey, drinks with special guests or visiting family in Wales.

We lost a very close friend in 2001 and he was buried in a London cemetery near us. So we had established a tradition that on Christmas Eve we visited his graveside with another family to light a candle, say prayers and then have a quick lunch in a nearby café before going to church for a special nativity show, dinner at home and presents as described above.

After Stuart died, our first Christmas Eve without him was with the same friends going to that same cemetery which was so very unreal. It was so painful that I couldn’t hold it together anymore, and I was inconsolable. We all were. Our visit wasn’t ever supposed to look like this, I never imagined that Stuart would be buried there too. Our family has shrunk considerably as Stuart’s presence was so fantastically large.

For Christmas Day in 2017 and 2018 we went to Wales, to be with Stuart’s family for three days, but in 2019 we went for six days – my father in law died two days before Christmas, a challenging time.

Lockdown Christmas 2020 was simpler and I think we all enjoyed it. No travelling. It felt more like Christmas with its proper meaning, a reminder of what Christmas really means. Unto us a child is born! We visited the cemetery again. I went to church on my own to listen to the music and talk, and then we had a lovely relaxing family time. We played games, and watched films and TV.

Christmas will be different again this year – our fifth Christmas without Stuart. Only one child lives at home now as circumstances have changed. Maybe the big traditional Christmas can be a little less; we’ll still go to the cemetery, eat food, have an open house with new lockdown friends from my street, light some candles, and we may visit Stuart’s family. Christmas is now different, but it can be good. I have learnt to leave out some stuff, so it’s not so hectic.