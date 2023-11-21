The first Christmas after losing our daughter Kezia

Juliet

Once school had finished for Christmas, we planned some trips that we all went on to make new memories. This included ice skating and going for walks. We were still in the early stages of grief, so it was not easy, but we supported one another and that helped.

The run-up to Christmas Day was much worse than the day itself, probably because we didn’t know what to expect and how we should feel or even act with one another. We went through the motions without any real motivation. The boys did not want to decorate the tree, so we didn’t put it up until a few days before and even then, it felt like a half-hearted effort.

To be honest, it is difficult to remember that first Christmas Day because the whole first year, when the grief was so raw, is a bit of a blur now. All we know is that we did get through it and we survived Christmas. We tried to do things that we had not done with Kez, making new memories and trying to enjoy time together. Looking back, I think there is no right or wrong way to feel, just to take each day as it comes and try to find something to be hopeful for in that day.

The tree came down on Boxing Day that year and everything was put away, probably because it was too much of a reminder of the excitement that Kez used to bring to Christmas. We went on more trips during the school holidays and found things to do with the boys to try and keep our minds off what we had lost, but some days that just felt hollow and that we were going through the motions. It was hard trying to manage our own feelings while being sensitive to how the boys were feeling; we didn’t want to project our grief onto them. Some days felt really false, but it was just a coping mechanism.

The run-up to Christmas and the thought of going through it felt like a marathon that we had to run. It was such a relief when it was all over – we had done it. Everything felt slightly easier after that.