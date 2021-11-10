This only happens to other people, doesn’t it?

Deborah:

Catherine had been married for three years, and was living in Sheffield. We hadn’t seen her since Christmas the previous year as we live some distance away in Oxfordshire. She was 27, full of life, and loved being married. When she died very suddenly, our world collapsed. We not only had our own grief to contend with but also the grief of her brother, our families, her husband and his family, as well as Catherine’s many friends.

Everyone was in shock. This was something that only ever happens to other people.

Because Catherine was married, her husband was the one making the endless decisions surrounding the post mortem, funeral and burial, so we wanted to support him. God gave us the comfort and strength to see us through those agonisingly painful early days, and has kept us going since.

How we coped with Christmas

Life changed so much after Catherine died. All our hopes and dreams for her had suddenly gone. Questions flooded in: how do we cope with Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries, special places, holidays? The list seemed endless. Christmas has an extra poignancy because it was the last time we saw our daughter alive. For the first Christmas, we spent the day with our son, and Catherine’s husband’s family in a house that someone lent us so that we could all be together. That was a very special day for us all. It was quite a few years before we felt able to have Christmas in our own home. Last year we lit a large red candle to represent our missing daughter – something we will do again.

Changes leading towards a ‘new normal’

Gradually we are all trying to learn how to lead a ‘new normal’ life. Catherine’s husband has met a lovely woman and is now happily married. It felt very strange to be at the wedding, but we are delighted that the day came and so happy that he has been able to get to this stage, as it has been a long struggle for him. We stay in regular contact, which means a great deal to us. Our son is also now married, but as with so many events, the joy of his wedding was tinged with sadness because his sister was not there. She would have been so proud of him.

To our great delight, our son and his wife recently had a baby. We have a lovely daughter-in-law and a cute little grandson, but we always thought Catherine would have been the first to have a baby. It seems that life’s big occasions will always be bittersweet. Being a grandparent comes with great joy, but also lots of thoughts of what Catherine’s children would have been like and how she would have loved being an auntie. Although our hopes and dreams for Catherine to have a family have not come to pass, our son and daughter-in-law have blessed us doubly with both a baby boy and by coming to live nearby.

Mike:

I’ve found it really helpful to remember key dates each year by marking them with some sort of celebration. We have had some holidays with our son, Catherine’s husband and one of Catherine’s close friends. These were very special times, which have given us helpful memories. When it’s Catherine’s birthday we usually go away for a few days to make it a special time to remember her.

I reached a milestone last year when it was time for me to retire from my job. However, retirement has not been easy, and although I know it’s a big life change that many people find difficult, I wonder if Catherine’s death has made it harder?

Soon after retiring we decided to move house. This had been a long-standing desire as we had desperately wanted to live somewhere a bit quieter, especially as we are both in the house and garden more after retirement. We eventually found somewhere suitable on the other side of our town in a more peaceful spot.

I’d thought I was prepared for the upheaval of leaving the familiar house which Catherine had grown up in and from which she’d gone to school and eventually left for university, but the reality was more painful than I’d imagined. I found myself missing the old house, and even now, a year after moving, some days I feel quite unsettled. It defies logic because the new house is lovely and in a good location. Moving has exposed an underlying vulnerability and has taught me that I need to think carefully in future before embarking on any other major changes!

Deborah:

I also found moving house more difficult than I expected and, as with so many things, I kept wondering what Catherine would have thought. Would she have been pleased with our decision? At times like this, I remember that she was an amazing encourager and that helps me greatly. I also think that, as with so many things in our ‘new normal’ life, she is there with us and will be forever.