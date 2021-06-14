Walking alongside others on the same journey

Four years ago, I decided to go on a walk for men that was being held in Lancashire. My daughter, Catherine, had collapsed suddenly while on a treadmill at the gym in Sheffield where she lived with her husband. She was twenty-seven. Her heart had stopped and they were unable to resuscitate her. I thought that maybe a day out on the West Pennine Moors would be therapeutic and help me progress coming to terms with what had happened.

Starting from a pub car park, six of us set off and climbed steadily until we were high up on the moors with a distant view of Manchester’s tower blocks. As we walked, I got to know these other brave men, hear a little of what had happened to their child and share something of my own story. Later, as we sat around the table in the local pub, our common bond of having lost a child found its expression in an easy-going camaraderie. I ended the day feeling invigorated, not only from time spent on the moors, but also from now being a step further along my journey of healing.

A few years ago, Care for the Family’s Bereaved Parent Support team started organising walks for dads who have lost a child and more recently extended them to include men who have lost their partner. It’s a great opportunity to expend a bit of energy in the company of a small group of other bereaved men. Many who have been on the walks said how much they appreciated the chance to escape into the countryside. There they found it easier to share some of what they’d been going through, with others who understood the heartache of losing a son, daughter or partner. We aim to arrange walks in different parts of the country at various times throughout the year. They are usually between six and ten miles in length and often include a pub lunch half-way or at the end.

My first walk, on the West Pennine Moors, was organised by Harry Williamson. He was enthusiastic about the benefits of walking together and was instrumental in getting the walks established. Harry’s son, Mark, had died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage at the age of thirty. Sadly, Harry himself died three years ago from cancer and the dads walks are now named Harry’s Hikes in his honour.

Five walks had been planned for 2020, in different regions ranging from Oxfordshire to Scotland, but had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 restrictions. However, we are planning to resume in autumn 2021. Restrictions permitting our first walk is planned to take place on Saturday 30 October in Oxfordshire.

Dates and details of all walks will be published on our walks for bereaved men webpage as soon as they are finalised. If you would like to join us you would be very welcome.