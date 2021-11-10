When we knew our child might die …

We all know that we must die one day, but to have a timescale put on that for our child is heartbreaking. As parents, our deepest desire is to protect and support our son or daughter in whatever they are facing. If their time is limited one of the strongest urges is to make every day count.

Some parents tell us about their experiences

When Ernie and Mary’s daughter, aged 18, received her diagnosis that was ‘not good’, they learned that it was important to let Anna set the pace.

‘She had just started driving lessons and, while we were stunned by what the doctor had just told us about her treatment, her attitude (and almost exact wording) was: ‘Come on you two, I’ve got a driving lesson this afternoon!’

Following a diagnosis, the timescale can vary tremendously. Anna amazingly lived for ten more years, but for Paul and Sarah, there were only twenty-one days between Josh’s diagnosis and death. They are so glad they made the decision to care for Josh at home.

‘This allowed him to continue to lead as normal a life as possible. Paul went to work. Sophie went to school. Friends came to play with Josh. The normal routine gave both Sophie and Josh security.’

Joy’s daughter, Lena Jayne, was 23 and newly pregnant when she was diagnosed with a brain tumour. It was bittersweet news all at once.

‘We all tried to carry on as normal going for walks, endless chatter and planning for the baby. Lena Jayne continued to see friends and desperately tried to bond with her baby daughter when she born.’

We know that we don’t always make the right decisions

Ernie and Mary told us about something that they wish they hadn’t done:

‘All five of us went to Paris for a long weekend with the intention of making this a ‘good memory’ for us all. Sara, our oldest daughter (then 21), knew Anna’s diagnosis but Rachel, our youngest (then 11), did not. The whole holiday brings back painful memories of Rachel wondering why we were sad and why Anna got so tired, with the girls each wanting to do different things, it all got very tense. Ernie and I have not felt able to go back to Paris since. Perhaps we need to some time to heal the memory.’

For Nigel and Catherine, Alistair’s illness was so short and things happened so quickly that they just had to ‘think on their feet’:

‘We made decisions guided by the hospital staff, and did not have the time or emotional capacity to do anything differently. Hindsight is wonderful, we have sometimes heard of things that other families have done and thought ‘why didn’t we think of that?’ ” But we have had to become comfortable with the knowledge that whatever we did was the right thing at the time. In the last couple of days the snow was very heavy so very few people were able to visit us – family, including Alistair’s brother, weren’t able to come to say goodbye. However, we did spend quiet and special time with Alistair and are now reassured that was right for us.

Joy found the end stages of the illness very difficult:

‘I wish I had tried to talk to her (Lena Jayne) more. Because I believe in God, I wanted to talk to her about heaven and Jesus so that she wouldn’t be afraid of what was ahead. But at the same time I was trying to tell her to fight the illness and all would be OK, so why speak to her as if she were going to die? How could we possibly know how to act or react to someone dying before your eyes when we had never gone through that before. It is like everything else in life, as you look back with hindsight we would all have done certain things differently. No one is to blame and certainly no one should feel guilty at only trying to do their best.’

So, with the benefit of hindsight …

At first, Catherine found it difficult to remember Alistair well and could only picture him during his illness. Gradually the good memories came back.

Sarah wishes she had kept a daily diary:

‘So much happened in the twenty-one days from diagnosis to his (Josh’s) death, and so much has happened since. We have some ongoing comfort from being informed about organ donation on the night he died. His corneas gave sight to two men, and his heart valves were used for research.’

Joy says:

‘I have learnt to take solace in my granddaughter, in her hopes and dreams. We talk about the wonderful legacy of love her mum (Lena Jayne) left behind for all of us through her selflessness and generosity. Also, I found that making a special little book for my granddaughter, full of photos and stories of her mum and her mum’s side of the family. This has helped me to keep those wonderful memories close by and keep on going.’

As Ernie and Mary look back, they know that the final illness is something they will be ‘processing’ for the rest of their lives. But Anna’s courage and fortitude were a true inspiration and have, in some profound way, taken away any fear of their own deaths.