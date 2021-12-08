12 ways to look forward to Christmas and look after the planet

The build-up to 25 December can leave many of us feeling rather tight on time, energy and money! So, thinking about the impact our festive spending habits have on the planet is, understandably, not always at the top of our to-do lists. If having a zero waste, no carbon footprint, 100% plastic free Christmas sounds like too much of a stretch for you this year, you’re not alone! Changing one or two little things will soon add up. It may even be a welcome chance to slow down on spending and make room for new family traditions. As you countdown to the big day, here is a range of planet friendly ideas to consider, depending on what you can afford to spend precious time, effort and money on!

Recycle items of Christmas Past

Effort: low | Cost: low

1.What’s in your fridge?

It can be a headache trying to put a fresh spin on left-over food after everyone’s had their fill of Christmas dinner. Planning meals for the week between Christmas Day and New Year’s is a simple way to get ahead and get more from the money you spend on groceries. Alongside Boxing Day staples like turkey curry or bubble and squeak, try searching online for inventive recipes that get you excited about using up leftovers – roast dinner puff pastry pie or cheeseboard macaroni anyone?

2. Wrapping up?

Whether you love it or hate it, wrapping presents is part and parcel of gift giving. Choosing recycled wrapping paper or reusing the Kraft paper found in packages is an easy way to help the planet. You could also try swapping the usual sticky tape for paper alternatives such as washi tape or twine. If you’re feeling very creative, the traditional Japanese art of wrapping, Furoshiki, only requires tying a piece of cloth which can be washed and reused each year.

3. What’s their part in the play?

For parents the Christmas play is a highlight of the school calendar but finding an outfit that fits the part can be expensive! Before buying something new that they’ll only wear once, you might find other parents and families have exactly what you need in their dress up box. Charity shops are brimming with Christmas stock this time of year so, you could save money by finding ready-made costumes or repurpose oversized clothes to create what you need. This may also be a good chance to pass on any dress up items your kids have outgrown.

4. What’s in the post?

Christmas cards are a great way to let loved ones know you’re thinking of them, particularly when you can’t be together. But come the new year, most of us end up with a stack of cards we don’t know what to do with! Save them from the discard pile and repurpose them into festive postcards. Simply cut along the fold, write your message on the back of the decorated half and pop on a stamp – no envelope needed. For smaller cards, try cutting out festive shapes to use as gift tags.

Reusable ideas for Christmas Present

Effort: medium | Cost: low – medium

5. What type of tree?

Whether it’s dug up from the ground or assembled in a factory, how much a tree is reused, greatly impacts the footprint it leaves behind when we eventually replace it. If you do need a new tree this year, you might like to think about renting one from a local tree farm. Investing in this can save money in the long run and allows you to reuse the same tree each year. If the thought of tree needles won’t work for your family or you don’t have room for a big tree, why not opt for a potted holly tree or orange tree for fun a festive twist?

6. What’s on your tree?

We all have those sentimental ornaments which decorate our trees each year and by far the best thing for the planet is to keep reusing them! But if you need to replace any broken baubles or tattered tinsel, opting for homemade creations will not only bring home the festive feeling but those Christmassy scents too. Try experimenting with traditional ornaments such as drying orange slices, sprucing up pinecones or threading popcorn bunting.

7. What’s on your door?

Making your own wreath at Christmas is a great way to spend a festive evening together and greet guests with your family’s one-of-a-kind design. If you have adventurous children, you might enjoy foraging for pine cones, evergreens, holly berries or leaves and anything else you can find. If foraging through nature isn’t your cup of tea, wreath making workshops will source everything so you won’t have to!

8. What’s on your table?

No Christmas dinner is complete without a ‘punny’ joke pulled from a Christmas cracker! Choosing 100% recyclable Christmas crackers are an easy way to reduce plastic waste and save yourself a few pennies! But if you’d like the freedom to fill each cracker with your own personal touch, and don’t mind the lack of ‘snap’, reusable Christmas crackers are widely available online and in supermarkets.

Reduce the impact on Christmas Future

Effort: medium | Cost: medium

9. What’s under your tree?

When it comes to gifts, it’s truly the thought that counts and homemade or handmade edible presents are a cost-effective way to show someone you care, while reducing single use plastic. Of course, presents don’t always have to be physical items – gift experiences for restaurants, spa days, local gigs or events, like Date Night in a Box, can give the gift of quality time.

10. What’s in your window?

The glow of Christmas lights is a sure fire way to bring a smile to anyone passing by your home. If you’re putting on your own light display, there are a few ways to reduce energy use and save on the bills. Investing in a few solar powered lights will relieve the demand on your main electricity supply and picking up some timer plug sockets will make sure your lights are on at the best time of day for you. Did you know, keeping lights on a timer is also kinder for local wildlife and choosing warmer coloured light such as reds and yellows impacts them less than cold blue lights?

11. What’s around the house?

We’re used to seeing a bit of sparkle this time of year, so avoiding plastic glitter altogether is quite the challenge! Using glitter sparingly and saving the sparkle for a few items that you really love, can help us stay mindful of the impact we have on the planet. You might like to swap this year’s tinsel for a paper garland or hang up last year’s Christmas cards as bunting?

12. What will you wear?

If you’re looking for an outfit for your ‘Christmas do’, you might like to rent one, instead of buying it new. Suit renting is commonly available but now dress renting is en vogue with some well-known brands. This is a more flexible option if you’ll only wear it once and is a great way to support sustainable fashion for a fraction of the price.