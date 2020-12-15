Behind the scenes – the hospital ward

For a few years now, we’ve produced a digital advent calendar on our social media platforms. Every December, we share daily content to bring some joy and hope in a season that, on the surface should be wonderful, but often has unique challenges that can make aspects of family life very hard.

This year, we wanted to reflect on how we find peace in the busyness of it all, and one item we were eager to capture was something addressing the loneliness many feel. A few of our team sat in a room with Rob Parsons and asked if he had anything in his ‘mind palace’ that might be helpful.

He paused for about 12 seconds, and then he said the following…

“Some years ago, I was visiting a friend in a local hospital. It was near Christmas. I suppose there were about ten beds in the ward. As I sat and chatted to my friend, I suddenly heard a strange sound coming from the bed across the aisle. An older woman had started singing in a loud croaking voice. And she was singing, “O Come all ye Faithful.” We felt extremely embarrassed and some on the ward even tried to get her to stop, but this only got her singing even more loudly. And then suddenly a man got up from a nearby chair, left the bedside of the friend he was visiting and made his way to the old woman’s side. He began to sing with her. Within moments this old lady was leading the whole ward – and a few in the corridor outside – in that lovely carol. That man who joined her broke her loneliness in that moment, and I think we’d all do well to learn a lesson from that scene in the hospital that Christmas.”

There was a moment of silence as we all took in the power of that story. We looked around to one another and almost in unison responded: ‘Yep, that works’.

The team found a venue that would usually be packed full of people – Rob sat in the middle of the now empty bleachers, and shared this story again. It’s short, but we hope you find it encouraging.