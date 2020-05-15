Micro-cheating: 6 potential signs of digital unfaithfulness

1.Deep Liking

This action can give very subtle signs to someone that you may have an interest in them beyond what is appropriate. This involves scrolling through the archives of a social media profile and ‘liking’ things that were posted years ago. This lets the individual know that you’ve been looking through their photos, videos and comments without explicitly saying anything. Regardless of motive, at best it can come across as a little creepy. At worst, it could send confusing signals to someone. As with most items of this list, this action in and of itself isn’t always bad but it’s certainly something to be mindful of.

2. Contacting an ex online

Different relationships have varying views on ex-partners. Some married people may still have regular contact with an ex and their spouse might be totally fine with it. But for others, this won’t be the case. Contacting an ex online and especially concealing it is a behaviour that could lead to something more, so it’s a pitfall to watch out for. Online contact could start as a harmless message about a delightful memory that Facebook has highlighted but if left unchecked, it could lead to regular contact which could potentially be harmful.

3. Sexting

Sexting is sending a text to someone with a sexually explicit photo or message – this one speaks for itself.