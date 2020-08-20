If you’ve been receiving our newsletters or following us for any length of time, you’ll likely know that in January 2019, we moved from our home of twenty years, twelve miles down the motorway into our new headquarters, Tovey House. While this seemed like a natural step to enable us to do more as a charity, we couldn’t have imagined what preparatory work was being done with this relocation taking place. With studio space and the ability to edit video and audio in-house, we knew we were better equipped to reach families beyond our previous means.

Fast forward fifteen months to March 2020, and suddenly the entire planet was facing up to the reality that the lives we were used to would look very different for a long, but indefinite period of time. With what turned out to be only days remaining before the country was locked down, we swiftly filmed our remaining spring events, with the view to keep our commitment to support and encourage those who had already booked to come and see us. Many joined, invited friends and interacted with us in the live comments. For better or worse, the events still worked – people were still being supported and we were still able to engage online with those we were due to see on tour.

A few months on, as restrictions started easing, we realised that large gatherings (on the scale we were used to) weren’t likely to be taking place this side of Christmas. We put our heads together and decided to plan a Care for the Family first – an events tour that would happen exclusively online. So yeah … not a tour per se, but we would resurrect and refresh some of our most popular events from down the years and also develop some brand new ones.

So after thirty plus years of taking our family strengthening events on tour, this autumn, we’re doing things differently. Our team have been working hard through the summer months in order to bring you seven newly filmed events, and they will all be available online – free to view. We’ll have more details very soon – we do hope you’ll be able to join us for as many as you can.