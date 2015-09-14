Skip navigation |
Back to School Thought for the day – Manx Radio

14th September 2015

Thank you to Trish Whyley, a Care for the Family Volunteer, for her thoughtful and humorous reminders on Manx Radio ‘Thought for the day’ of what life is like in the ‘back to school’ household after a long school holiday!  Here are some of her tips:

1  Remember even as adults we have days we don’t feel like getting up and going to work.  Be kind to yourself and your children on days like this

2  Stay in contact with the teachers so you understand why they ask for certain behaviour from your child

3  Love your child even if you don’t like their behaviour at times

4  Be grateful to their teachers

5  Be organised to eliminate early morning stress

6  Parent with humour

Trish & Ethan