Back to School Thought for the day – Manx Radio

Thank you to Trish Whyley, a Care for the Family Volunteer, for her thoughtful and humorous reminders on Manx Radio ‘Thought for the day’ of what life is like in the ‘back to school’ household after a long school holiday! Here are some of her tips:

1 Remember even as adults we have days we don’t feel like getting up and going to work. Be kind to yourself and your children on days like this

2 Stay in contact with the teachers so you understand why they ask for certain behaviour from your child

3 Love your child even if you don’t like their behaviour at times

4 Be grateful to their teachers

5 Be organised to eliminate early morning stress

6 Parent with humour