Final Marriage By Design for 2015

Marriage By Design kicked off on Saturday 19th September at 9:30am with incredible hospitality from the Sefton Hotel! It was a great day with couples engaging with each other at a very deep level.

In 2015 we have had 16 couples go through our pre-marriage course, Marriage By Design. Of these 16 couples, 9 have been as a result of our relationship with the Sefton, our presence at the wedding fairs, referrals from other excited couples and our presence on FaceBook. It is exciting to see how we are partnering with both the church and the community to safeguard and strengthen family relationships.

Thank you to our incredible volunteers, John & Alison Snelling and Paul Lowden-Stoole for all your time and effort invested into marriages on the Isle of Man in 2015. Thank you to the Sefton Hotel for their ongoing support and investment.

Looking forward to greater things in 2016 🙂