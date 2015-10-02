21 people from all walks of life have attended Parentalk Workshops in October. This 3 hour engaging workshop equipped each potential facilitator with the skills they need to facilitate small groups as well running a parenting course. We saw first hand how engaging and professional the materials and the DVD are and easy it is to engage parents in meaningful discussions where they help and support each other well. Thank you to Care for the Family who sent us excellent trainers to help us train all our facilitators so well. We look forward to many Parentalk courses being run in the New Year. The 1st course is being currently run from 15 October – 26 November at 1st Steps Toddle Inn group on Broadway in Douglas at 6:30pm