Skip navigation |
Because family life matters

Sign up to our Family newsletter:

Animated loading icon

10 ways to prepare for the start of term

Post image

We are approaching the end of the summer holidays and a new school year is ahead of us. Our children might be climbing the walls out of boredom or they may be devastated that the holidays are ending. As a parent you might be struggling to get your head around everything you need to do before they go back, or you might have their backpacks and pencil cases picked and packed up already!

Everyone of us is different, and how we feel about the start of school might change on an hourly basis. It makes sense that our children may be excited one minute and anxious the next. Whatever you or your kids are feeling, there are lots of ways you can prepare your family for the start of term.

1.Try to avoid the last-minute rush

This might mean purchasing new uniform, finding and washing the old uniform or a trip to top up stationary. Involve your children by talking through what they need together and make a plan. Try to have everything ready a few days before, and just put the last minute things together the night before.

2. Make sure summer homework is finished!

Avoid the night before panic of getting summer homework finished. So many kids can forget about summer homework or keep putting it off.

3. Make sure they are getting enough sleep

It is really important to make sure our children are getting enough sleep. Often bedtime in the summer can be a little more relaxed, try to ease them back to school bedtimes.

4. Get them back into a morning routine

For many families the morning routine goes out the window over the summer, so try to ease them back into it before they start back. You can even get them to help you plan your morning routine, what time to set the alarms or what they can have for breakfast.

5. Talk to them about school

Starting a conversation around school can create a space for your children to share their anxieties before the term starts. Equally it might give you the chance to hear what they are really looking forward to. Don’t assume that if they are excited, they don’t have concerns or vice versa! Talking about it can also be a wonderful way to get children ready start school, or move to a new one.

6. Start a back to school tradition

This could be a special breakfast on the first day or a meal together the night before. It might be going shopping for pencil cases or backpacks. Traditions create wonderful memories for our children.

7. Help them make goals for the school year

Sit down with your child and ask them what they want to do this year, it doesn’t have to be school related! This is a great opportunity for some one on one time, and for you to hear your children’s hopes and dreams. Maybe they want to join a football club, learn an instrument or even make new friends.

8. Be enthusiastic

If you are stressed about getting your children back to school or worried about them starting, our children often pick up on it. Try to be positive. Ask your children their favourite things about school and even share what you enjoyed as a child.

9. Keep them in the know

Our children like to understand what is happening and what to expect. How are they getting to school? How will they get home? What will they do after school? What lessons will they have in school? Encourage them to ask questions and try to set aside some time to answer them.

10. Look after yourself!

Getting our kids back to school can be an organisational marathon, so make sure you take a little time for yourself. It might be ten minutes or an hour where you do something for you.

Help Us Support Families Today

At Care for the Family we support couples, parents and those who have been bereaved. If you would be able to make a one off donation to support our work, we would be very grateful. Thank you.

Donate