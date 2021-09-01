10 ways to prepare for the start of term

1.Try to avoid the last-minute rush

This might mean purchasing new uniform, finding and washing the old uniform or a trip to top up stationary. Involve your children by talking through what they need together and make a plan. Try to have everything ready a few days before, and just put the last minute things together the night before.

2. Make sure summer homework is finished!

Avoid the night before panic of getting summer homework finished. So many kids can forget about summer homework or keep putting it off.

3. Make sure they are getting enough sleep

It is really important to make sure our children are getting enough sleep. Often bedtime in the summer can be a little more relaxed, try to ease them back to school bedtimes.

4. Get them back into a morning routine

For many families the morning routine goes out the window over the summer, so try to ease them back into it before they start back. You can even get them to help you plan your morning routine, what time to set the alarms or what they can have for breakfast.

5. Talk to them about school

Starting a conversation around school can create a space for your children to share their anxieties before the term starts. Equally it might give you the chance to hear what they are really looking forward to. Don’t assume that if they are excited, they don’t have concerns or vice versa! Talking about it can also be a wonderful way to get children ready start school, or move to a new one.