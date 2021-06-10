A letter to fathers in celebration of Father’s Day

Dear fathers

‘A father’s heart is a masterpiece of creation.’ ― Antoine François Prévost, Manon Lescaut

The above quote is from an old French novel, and it’s one that I find deeply profound. When I read those words, I think of endless swing pushing, early morning drop-offs and late night collections, hours behind the steering wheel, freezing cold weekend mornings watching from the sidelines, long commutes day after day and year after year to keep little ones (and not so little ones) warm and fed, hugs to console broken hearts, reading the same story again and again and ‘just one more time.’ I think of trying to make sense of homework that seems to have been set for PHD students, waving to train drivers, feeding ducks, rubbing bruised knees and having to come up with hundreds of dad jokes without ever once hearing the appreciative laughter they deserve!

A father’s heart is indeed an ingenious design, but often its artistry can be obscured by culture and generalisation, by media and stereotyping. As fathers, we can feel sidelined, undermined, forgotten. But Father’s Day is different. It’s a time for a father’s heart to have its day in the sun, just as the founder of the modern Father’s Day, Sonora Smart Dodd, intended.

I know that if your experience of fatherhood has not been good, some of what I write may jar with you. Please forgive me if this is the case, but as it is Father’s Day I would like to celebrate good fathers and father figures without, I hope, diminishing your own experience and hurting your feelings.

And so, dads, I would like to thank you. Over the last year your skills in coaching, training, teaching, motivating and counselling have been needed more than ever before. You have helped guide your children through a period of immense historical significance and deep personal impact, and as a result your hearts may feel a little heavy right now. I hope, this Father’s Day, that lightness will find its way back into your hearts. Being lighthearted is something that dads are often good at. Many of us like to play; we are recreationists, and playing with our children, whatever age they are, is one of the ways we show them that we love them.

In the film The Legend of Bagger Vance, the narrator says that ‘God is happiest when his children are at play.’ I hope that on Father’s Day, you will have the opportunity to indulge the playfulness in your heart and that you’ll have fun with your children. You deserve it, your children will love it and it will make God happy.

Thank you for all that you do for your children.

Have a great Father’s Day!

With love and gratitude,

Mark Chester