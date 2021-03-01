A letter to mothers in celebration of Mother’s Day

Dear mothers

I have been studying you at close quarters for half a century. I began with a perspective from inside the womb; admittedly it was only for nine months, but then I spent the following eighteen years conducting a series of experiments in which I repeatedly tested my mother’s patience. I pushed against her boundaries to see how far they would stretch, I burdened her with my anxieties to measure how much she could carry and deprived her of sleep to see where her breaking point may lie. Occasionally, I would throw in a small display of affection, which remarkably always seemed to prompt a disproportionate level of forgiveness for all the unpleasantness I had caused. I then turned my attention to a much more collaborative study. I raised children alongside a mother, and I’ve been doing that for twenty-four years now.

I know that if you have experience of a mother who has not been so good, what I am about to write may jar with you. Please forgive me if this is the case, but as it is Mother’s Day I would like to focus on celebrating good motherhood without, I hope, diminishing your own experience.

Mothers are remarkable creatures and I could easily list all the extraordinary things I have watched you do, like nurse and teach, counsel and guide, but instead, I’d like to focus on your tidying skills. These are immense, and they are described in exquisite detail in the book Peter Pan. It says that ‘It is the nightly custom of every good mother after her children are asleep to rummage in their minds and put things straight for next morning, repacking into their proper places the many articles that have wandered during the day.’

I imagine that over the last year in particular, with lockdowns, homeschooling, face masks, fear and frustration, you have had to do a lot of rummaging and straightening out in your children’s minds. In Peter Pan, the process is likened to tidying up drawers, and when children wake in the morning their mothers have spread their prettier thoughts out on top, beautifully aired and ready to be put on.

I believe that in the coming months, your skills at tidying up the contents of your children’s minds will be needed more than ever, and I want you to know that we at Care for the Family will do all we can to support you in spreading out beautifully aired thoughts ready for your children to put on. Even if you don’t feel that you’re the Marie Kondo of emotional ‘tidying’ for your children, the chances are that you’re better than you think, and we want to encourage you to keep going.

You are not alone.

But in the meantime, I would like to say thank you. Thank you for your smiles and tears, your cuddles and caresses. Thank you for listening and advising, for worrying and praying. Most of all, thank you for your tidying!

I truly hope you have a very happy Mother’s Day.

With love and gratitude

Mark Chester