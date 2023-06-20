Additional needs parenting: finding the strength to keep going

Whether it’s digging a wheelchair out of the mud, stretching legs, teaching British Sign Language, calming fears, wiping away tears or running toward difficult situations rather than away from them, all of this takes determination, courage and persistence. Basically just boring, old-fashioned grit.

These are the attributes parents of children with additional needs develop by the sack load. They never give up, even when they feel like it. When they are sick, hurting, exhausted and discouraged, they persevere – they press on.

You may feel more ordinary than heroic most of the time, but please remember: