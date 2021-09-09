ASD disorder or design?

From a young age I found that music connected with me in a special way and I loved playing the cello, piano and singing. As I grew I became aware that I was ‘different’ and wondered if there was something fundamentally wrong with me. I stuck out and was bullied and felt isolated. This culminated in a breakdown at the age of fifteen and it was then that I started to pour myself into writing songs and poems. When I couldn’t seem to speak to others about what was going on and felt so misunderstood, I wrote and sang, and it felt like I found a voice.

As the years went by life was still challenging but I was grateful for the God-given gift of creativity and music and endeavoured to use it to encourage others.

When my son was diagnosed with autism it felt like a light bulb moment as I could suddenly see all the challenges I had faced in a new light. Finally, at the age of thirty, I was diagnosed with autism, ADHD and sensory processing disorder (SPD). It was such a relief and it allowed me to make sense of why life had felt like I was always running up hill, why small everyday things felt like daunting mountains. I finally had an understanding and started to receive the invaluable help that I had desperately longed for.

I find it very hard to function in hectic and busy environments and I can find myself retreating within myself, panicking and shutting down. It feels like my whole life is surrounded in ‘stuff’, and busyness, and it makes me feel so claustrophobic and cluttered. I am learning how to create a home where I can just stop, think, breathe freely and just be – a place of simplicity.

I need structure and clear boundaries – when they’re not in place it feels like I’m adrift at sea, tossed by the waves of insecurity, trying so hard to keep my head above the water. As a child I was constantly told by teachers and adults that I wasn’t listening. I was, but my brain could only break down the information one bit at a time, so I had to go back and ask again. It was frustrating being accused of this when I was trying my hardest. I need people to be gracious, help me, and not get cross when it looks like I have got it wrong yet again.

After years of being bullied and feeling overwhelmed by the world I retreated within myself and was encircled by fears and anxiety. As I grew up I became a spectator watching the world from a safe distance, becoming lonely and isolated in the process. I found it so hard to connect with other children around me and soon realised I could escape to the world of books and films, living in the safety of my own imagination. Although these things are great, it made it much harder for me to have meaningful connections with others. I’m trying to get better at this by engaging in conversation and not being so lost in thought in my own head. I still have a long way to go.

Whenever anyone said, ‘I love you,’ I didn’t know how to respond. What was expected? Was I meant to reply the same or did I just show them my love by my actions? I have to decipher, explain and display expressions of love and affection whilst being honest that sometimes the words elude me.

When as an adult I shared with some friends that I was being assessed for Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) they recoiled at the negative language. The word autism has helped me understand the challenges I face, but the word disorder sends the message that I am somehow faulty. But this is not the case and I felt my eyes being opened to a different perspective.

I am not made wrong!

Challenges are there to be overcome and who I am is the way that I bring a different and unique colour to this world.