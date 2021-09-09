Carer burnout

There are often a variety of factors which contribute to parents and carers reaching breaking point, however there are some specific areas of deficit including exhaustion, physical strain and lack of support. Caring can result in a range of complex and often conflicting emotions. Alongside feelings of love and responsibility, parents and carers can feel trapped, angry at their situation, then guilty about having such feelings. Some are grieving the child they feel they have lost. Many worry constantly about the future and in moments of mental exhaustion and depression may feel totally hopeless, even suicidal.

Here are some signs to watch out for:

1. Mentally checking out

Do you find yourself constantly trying to mentally check out? Parents of children with additional needs experience nearly every emotion every day and it is exhausting.

2. Suffering from memory loss

Do you have trouble recalling information, stories you’ve been told, information given, conversations you’ve had? It is very common for parents with caregiver burnout to suffer from memory loss because the brain is in constant trauma mode.

3. Inability to rest

Do you have a hard time resting or relaxing? Your mind may be constantly focusing on plans for the next day, preparing medicines or feeds, worrying about a child’s response to new environments.

4. Frequently unwell

Are you often ill? When you combine lack of sleep, heightened stress and eating on the run it’s very easy to become unwell. To make you feel better, if you continue to do all you can for your child without taking a break you can instead make things worse.

5. Rarely spend time with friends or doing hobbies

Do you find it easier to stay at home because taking the time to train someone to look after your child takes too long? Is it easier not to leave your child because the stress of worrying takes the fun out of the things you love?

6. Not taking time for self-care – emotionally, physically, and spiritually

Do you take enough time for yourself? You simply don’t have time to catch up with a friend for a chat, workout at the gym, read, sew, or garden? Parents with caregiver burnout are simply too tired to care for themselves.

If several of these things apply to you then you need to take action now, before you find yourself in crisis. The mental health charity MIND have a really helpful booklet entitled How to cope as a carer.

Here are some practical suggestions taken from the booklet that may help you:

Things that help you stay well

Write down the things that you do for yourself that make you feel happy and well. These could be small, day-to-day things or longer term achievements.

Examples:

Making the bed

Making sure I eat breakfast

Walking the dog each day

Chatting to other carers online

Reaching a goal, for example, completing a course or running a certain distance

Situations that make you feel stressed or overwhelmed

Write about the times you find it hard to cope and any previous actions you have taken that have helped.

Examples:

I am really tired and not sleeping well

I can try: having a bath, playing calming music

I can try: having a bath, playing calming music I don’t feel like professionals are helping me to cope

I can try: making a list of things to discuss before my next appointment

I can try: making a list of things to discuss before my next appointment I’m worried about money

I can try: setting a realistic budget, getting some support from a money advice service

How to tell when things are getting too much

Think about how your behaviour and habits change when you are finding things hard. You may want to show someone else this section, so that they can recognise the signs that you need support.

Examples:

I can’t sleep

I eat and drink too much

I feel angry and snap at the people I love

I get headaches

What to do when things are getting too much

Write down things that have helped you feel better when you have previously felt overwhelmed, or ideas of what you could do when problems arise.

Examples:

Work out what I need to do immediately and what will wait until I feel better

Ask a friend or family member for help

Let the people I love know that I’m struggling

Take some time before going to bed to reflect on the day and make a ‘to do’ list rather than worrying while trying to sleep

Make sure I have healthy food at home and drink lots of water

Be prepared in an emergency

Record any information you might need in an emergency.

Examples:

Emergency contacts, for example GP, crisis team, out of hours services

Contact details of friends and family who can help in a crisis

Essential information about you and your child, such as medication, routines, contact phone numbers, details of health workers, therapists, respite carers etc.

NB Put this emergency information in a safe place and tell several people where they can find it.