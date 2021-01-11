Dads: expressing what’s in our hearts

In the autobiography of the tennis player Andre Agassi he describes how, after becoming the 1992 Wimbledon champion, he phoned his father. His dad told him he shouldn’t have lost the fourth set and then there was silence on the line. Agassi heard his dad crying and writes, ‘I know he’s proud, just incapable of expressing it. I can’t fault the man for not knowing how to say what’s in his heart.’

It got me wondering whether I am capable of expressing to my children what’s in my heart. Occasionally, I think I manage it, but most of the time it’s a struggle.

So what is in my heart? It’s not always easy to identify, let alone express, but I’ll give it a go. I love my children, but ‘love’ seems a catch-all word that needs breaking down a little. I think about them, I worry about them, I pray for them, I love to spend time with them and, although I understand it, it still hurts when there are things they would rather do than be with their old man. They make me smile, I admire them and I care deeply about every detail of their lives. I desperately want them to be happy and find fulfilment. When I watch them play sport, perform musically or speak publicly, my heart swells to bursting point. Their voices warm me to my core and their laughter is a soothing balm to my soul. Of course, there are times when I’ve felt otherwise – like most dads I sometimes get annoyed, frustrated and impatient with my children – but that stuff passes; the components of love don’t.

When I try to express all these feelings, they come out as ‘I love you’. I know that’s a good thing to say; it’s just not all that’s in my heart.

My children may find it a little embarrassing to hear what is in my heart, but I bet they would never forget it, and recalling it would probably give them an injection of emotional adrenaline. The long-term impact would more than compensate for a little short-term discomfort.

I need to practise. Why not join me?