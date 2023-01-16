Enjoying Valentine’s Day as a single parent

Our Single Parent Support Coordinator, Kat Seney-Williams, shares some ideas of things we can do to help us enjoy Valentine’s Day.
For some of us Valentine’s Day is just like any other day. The day may never have meant much even when we were in a relationship. For others, we may have really enjoyed the day and even miss having a partner to share it with.
We may dread the day, and the run up – seeing all the roses and chocolates in the shops. For some it can be a painful reminder of the love we once had and lost.
However, just because we are single, it doesn’t mean that we can’t enjoy the day and share love with others. We can redefine Valentine’s Day as not only being about romantic love. Below are a few ideas of how we can celebrate and have fun!
- Shower love on little ones – prepare an exciting day for the kids. Cook a special breakfast for them with heart shaped pancakes and strawberries. Buy them a card and some chocolates and put it at the end of their bed so they see them when they wake up. Decorate the house and put heart sticky notes with special messages around for them to find. Cook a red themed dinner together, such as spaghetti bolognaise and red jelly. Watch classic cartoons such as Lady or Beauty and the Beast. It doesn’t have to be expensive, just a little something that says you love them.
- Arrange a get together – call all your single friends and get together at yours after the kids go to bed. Enjoy a takeaway and glass of wine, play board games or watch a film together. Do a ‘secret Santa’ so you each get to open a gift on the night.
- Indulge in some ‘me time’ – pamper yourself. Buy that bottle of wine and chocolates and enjoy them while relaxing in a bubble bath or arrange a babysitter and go with friends for a curry, game of pool or to watch a match.
- Do a kind deed – for example, give flowers to an elderly neighbour.
- Take a social media day off – scrolling through pictures of couples on dates, seeing the gifts received and being bombarded by Valentine’s Day adverts can be a trigger, making us feel like we are missing out. So don’t look at it!
- Take yourself out on a date – do something special just for you. This could be going for a drink in a coffee shop with a good book or going to the cinema.
- Celebrate who you are and where you are at – it’s important not to let our relationship status define our worth or happiness. There are many seasons in life, each with roses and thorns. If you are single, enjoy this time – use it to get to know and understand yourself.
- Love is a verb – show your children what love really is. Teach them that each day is an opportunity to show kindness, compassion and love to others. Tell them that you love them and shower them, and the people around you, with affection, attention and affirmation.
- Count your blessings – have an attitude of gratitude. It’s easy to focus on what we don’t have at this time of year, but being thankful for what we do have can put things into perspective. Remember the moment we held our firstborn in our arms, the love we share with our children each day, and all those great hugs!
