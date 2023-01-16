Enjoying Valentine’s Day as a single parent

For some of us Valentine’s Day is just like any other day. The day may never have meant much even when we were in a relationship. For others, we may have really enjoyed the day and even miss having a partner to share it with.

We may dread the day, and the run up – seeing all the roses and chocolates in the shops. For some it can be a painful reminder of the love we once had and lost.

However, just because we are single, it doesn’t mean that we can’t enjoy the day and share love with others. We can redefine Valentine’s Day as not only being about romantic love. Below are a few ideas of how we can celebrate and have fun!