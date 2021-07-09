For families who need a holiday more than most

If you have a child with additional needs, holidays may have meant only more stress; perhaps unsuitable accommodation, kids clubs which your child is barred from attending, and disapproving faces as your child experiences overwhelm. But things are improving, with holiday providers waking up to the fact that there is a market in catering for the families who need a holiday more than anyone.

The Good Schools Guide have provided a helpful round up of holiday resorts for children with additional needs.

Autism friendly glamping is promised by Leafyfields Glamping – the owners have their own child with autism, so have tried and tested local attractions and can give you the low down. Accommodation comes in ready pitched bell tents sleeping four, and safari tents sleeping six, in the Devonshire village of Ashill. Safari tents have their own kitchen, toilet and shower facilities, and have a cubby play area providing a place of refuge. Pet therapy on site comes in the form of cats and miniature horses.

Purpose-built for wheelchair users, wide-beam canal boats can be hired for messing about on the Kennet and Avon Canal. The Bruce Trust has a fleet of four hire boats sleeping between six and twelve. All have been designed to give wheelchair users the opportunity to steer by using the tiller, and two have a remote steering device that enables someone to steer from their wheelchair, using a joystick. All of the boats have lifts, hoists and specially equipped bathrooms.

The Hartlands in Shanklin, Isle of Wight, offers self-catering accommodation for families with an autistic member. The owners have an autistic child, and have thought of everything – there’s an indoor swimming pool, a sensory room, a cinema, IT room, games room as well as a gym and sauna. The guest log book is published online, with countless reviewers describing how their family has been able to relax for the first time in years. Apartments sleeping three to eight are available.

The Thomas Centre is named after a young man who changed his family’s ideas about holidays, and led them to create a holiday park specifically for families where a member has ASD or similar conditions. Self-catering accommodation with two to four bedrooms is set in 25 acres near the Lincolnshire coast. The bungalows all have wheelchair access and wet rooms. There are a host of facilities on site so there is no pressure to go elsewhere – there’s an indoor heated pool which you can even book for private use, a play barn, sensory area, pedal go-karts and track; and frazzled parents can book beauty and massage appointments. Nearby there are attractions which may tickle some special interests, including steam railways, castles, and the chance to see Lancaster bombers at RAF Scampton’s museum.

Deep in the Peak District, looking out over peak and dale, Hope Cross Cottage is a fully accessible ground floor cottage. The cottage has a twin bedroom with profiling bed and electric tilting bed and a large wet room equipped with a self-propelling shower chair and mobile hoist. There is a second double bedroom. All the doors have low thresholds and easy open handles, and there are wide level paths and lighting around the exterior. There are two other cottages on site, all set in six acres around a 17th century farmhouse.

Close to the port of Fowey in Cornwall, South Torfey Farm has a group of holiday cottages which includes the accessible Honeypin. All on one level, it has en-suite wet-floor showers with support rails to both bedrooms. One room has a fully adjustable electric bed with optional side rails, and a self-propelled shower chair and a light weight collapsible wheel chair for day trips can be provided.

The site has a swimming pool and sauna room which you can book by the hour for private use. The pool is partly above ground allowing entry from a seated position, and there’s a hydraulic seat lift.

Care for the Family does not recommend or endorse any of these holiday destinations. Information was checked before publication but you should check all details with the supplier as well.