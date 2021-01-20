Skip navigation |
Because family life matters

9 top tips for navigating home-schooling and working from home

Post image

Multiple devices

We know that most homes don’t have enough laptops or computers for every member of the family to work on simultaneously.

  • Make the most of what you do have, rotate them around the family and find creative ways to use different media sources at different times.
  • Try using a phone for educational apps and laptops for lessons, and start the day with a plan for who will use which device and when.
  • If you don’t have any devices, contact the school to let them know so that they can try and help.

Location stations

Try creating different zones for different types of learning. This can be particularly helpful for younger children who are used to zones in their classrooms.

For example:

  • Kitchen table or desk – on laptops for school lessons and homework
  • Sofa – phone and tablet time, when learning on apps
  • Reading corner – Story time, quiet learning, quiet play
  • Floor space – Active play, exercise, break time with toys

Intentional breaks and family time

Taking breaks to engage in a non-schoolwork-based activity with our children can really help the atmosphere during the day.

  • Breakfast: Starting the day with breakfast together, to enjoy each other’s company and talk about what each person is doing that day, can help set the tone for a focused and productive day.
  • Snack time: We all need breaks! Try to make the time to stop and play a short game, go outside for a quick walk or do a fun activity if time allows.
  • Lunch time: Make sandwiches together around the table. Have a mini picnic on the floor in the lounge, or pick a day to have hot soup and rolls. If your children are older, have a rota for who makes the lunch each day.
  • Spare moments: Use small breaks to do the jobs that need to get done, and ask the kids to help. Whether it’s a quick hoover or putting a load of washing on, doing small jobs that only take a couple of minutes will help with the housework.

When things get hectic

We all find it hard to work together at times. Try to be kind to yourself, and remember this is an unusual season for us all. Nobody is under the impression that working from home whilst home-schooling children will be a productive work environment – so it’s good to stay flexible and adjust our expectations.

  • You could try creating a family motto to help everyone remember that this is just a strange season and we’re all doing our best.
  • For example: ‘We’re all in this together’, or ‘It’s OK that today is hard, but let’s be kind to each other’, or ‘We’re the Davies family, and we do kindness, love and patience’ etc

Find out what support is available

  • The BBC are currently offering school lessons every morning – you could have all your children watching at the same time, or let them watch the programmes on their own and have the other child using a laptop or device if you have one.
  • BBC Bitesize online has teaching and learning support for secondary school students.
  • What’s your school offering? Speak to your child’s teacher if they’re struggling to engage and ask them what would work as an alternative.
  • Exercise – Starting the day with some activity not only helps get everyone moving, but it can help provide a morning routine which some children will be missing by not going to school. There are lots of YouTube exercise videos like Joe Wicks you could use, or maybe it’s just running around the house a couple of times to start the day.

Setting boundaries

  • Younger children – If you have young children this will be challenging. It may involve observing their usual rhythms of play and planning your work around time when they are settled playing or being occupied by another member of the household. Flexibility is definitely the name of the game with young children.
  • Older children – They have a greater capacity to understand why you need to work from home, and the importance of meetings etc. Talk through your schedule every few hours if that helps them to know when it’s appropriate to come and ask you questions.
  • If you have children who use signs and symbols – You might find it helpful to create your own set of ‘I’m working at home’ visual aids by displaying your work schedule alongside your child’s school schedule. You could try using a picture of a group meeting to help your child know when you are in a meeting. Or have a picture of a notebook when you’re writing something. You may also want a picture of a person waving or saying ‘Hi’ to show that you’re not working on something too complicated and you can be interrupted.

Work as a team

  • If there are two parents at home, try swapping home-schooling duties to work with your schedule.
  • If you have a teenager and younger children – depending on their sibling relationship – maybe they can support the younger child with something they are reading or learning. It could just be sitting with that child while they watch a lesson from school, so they don’t feel on their own.
  • If you’re a single parent, or one parent is working away from home, why not involve others in the learning journey? Most children are seeking company in their learning experience and grandparents, aunts, uncles, or family friends can be on speaker phone, or on a video call while they’re doing their lesson. It’s OK if they don’t have all the answers – just being there will help support your child or children and allow you to focus on your work too.

Celebrate the little wins

It’s easy to forget the little moments of breakthrough and to be grateful when our children leave us to get on with some work. Try to focus on the positive and celebrate small wins each day.

  • Invest in some stickers – younger children love stickers.
  • Create a star chart for school/work days – put everyone’s name on it and let everyone decide when someone gets a star for being helpful, kind and caring.
  • Call a friend or member of the family and celebrate a little win together with them – verbal affirmation in front of others is really valuable to our children, even our teenagers!

Take it one day at a time

Artist Charlie Mackesy, whose online cartoon-turned-book The Boy, the Mole, The Fox and the Horse has been brightening many people’s spirits since the first lockdown, has a touching cartoon about taking the next step when we can’t see a way through. Especially at the moment, living day to day is all many of us feel able to do.

  • If you’re emotionally exhausted and the idea of home-school routines and daily exercise seems too much for you, try just making one or two small changes from the suggestions above that would improve family life for you.
  • Try setting limits on the amount of time you spend looking at social media and the news to help manage anxiety.
  • Remember, one step at a time still gets you where you’re going.