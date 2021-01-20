9 top tips for navigating home-schooling and working from home

Multiple devices
We know that most homes don’t have enough laptops or computers for every member of the family to work on simultaneously.
- Make the most of what you do have, rotate them around the family and find creative ways to use different media sources at different times.
- Try using a phone for educational apps and laptops for lessons, and start the day with a plan for who will use which device and when.
- If you don’t have any devices, contact the school to let them know so that they can try and help.
Location stations
Try creating different zones for different types of learning. This can be particularly helpful for younger children who are used to zones in their classrooms.
For example:
- Kitchen table or desk – on laptops for school lessons and homework
- Sofa – phone and tablet time, when learning on apps
- Reading corner – Story time, quiet learning, quiet play
- Floor space – Active play, exercise, break time with toys
Intentional breaks and family time
Taking breaks to engage in a non-schoolwork-based activity with our children can really help the atmosphere during the day.
- Breakfast: Starting the day with breakfast together, to enjoy each other’s company and talk about what each person is doing that day, can help set the tone for a focused and productive day.
- Snack time: We all need breaks! Try to make the time to stop and play a short game, go outside for a quick walk or do a fun activity if time allows.
- Lunch time: Make sandwiches together around the table. Have a mini picnic on the floor in the lounge, or pick a day to have hot soup and rolls. If your children are older, have a rota for who makes the lunch each day.
- Spare moments: Use small breaks to do the jobs that need to get done, and ask the kids to help. Whether it’s a quick hoover or putting a load of washing on, doing small jobs that only take a couple of minutes will help with the housework.
When things get hectic
We all find it hard to work together at times. Try to be kind to yourself, and remember this is an unusual season for us all. Nobody is under the impression that working from home whilst home-schooling children will be a productive work environment – so it’s good to stay flexible and adjust our expectations.
- You could try creating a family motto to help everyone remember that this is just a strange season and we’re all doing our best.
- For example: ‘We’re all in this together’, or ‘It’s OK that today is hard, but let’s be kind to each other’, or ‘We’re the Davies family, and we do kindness, love and patience’ etc
Celebrate the little wins
It’s easy to forget the little moments of breakthrough and to be grateful when our children leave us to get on with some work. Try to focus on the positive and celebrate small wins each day.
- Invest in some stickers – younger children love stickers.
- Create a star chart for school/work days – put everyone’s name on it and let everyone decide when someone gets a star for being helpful, kind and caring.
- Call a friend or member of the family and celebrate a little win together with them – verbal affirmation in front of others is really valuable to our children, even our teenagers!
Take it one day at a time
Artist Charlie Mackesy, whose online cartoon-turned-book The Boy, the Mole, The Fox and the Horse has been brightening many people’s spirits since the first lockdown, has a touching cartoon about taking the next step when we can’t see a way through. Especially at the moment, living day to day is all many of us feel able to do.
- If you’re emotionally exhausted and the idea of home-school routines and daily exercise seems too much for you, try just making one or two small changes from the suggestions above that would improve family life for you.
- Try setting limits on the amount of time you spend looking at social media and the news to help manage anxiety.
- Remember, one step at a time still gets you where you’re going.