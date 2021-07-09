“… Lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer”

Most of us love the novelty of holidays, new places, aromas and trying an activity you have never done before, as well as the chance to throw schedules out of the window. Unfortunately for children with additional needs, all this spontaneity is the opposite of joyous.

So, start by thoroughly preparing your child for what they can expect. Show them interior pictures of the hotel or holiday home you will be staying in from websites, and use Google Street View to virtually walk around.

It can be helpful to compile a booklet with pictures of the destination and planned activities, which you can keep looking at in the weeks before the holiday. You can find travellers’ own pictures on Trip Advisor, which may be better if your child’s understanding is very literal and they may become upset if things do not look the same as in the glossy brochure pictures.

If your child hates the sensory feeling of sand and sun cream, or likes the protection of a shelter, take a pop-up sun protection tent to the beach.

For younger children who are constantly roaming, a blow-up paddling pool will fit easily in your luggage. You can then inflate and fill it with water, toys, and child, and it will help to keep your child entertained on your spot of the beach. At the end of the day the water will be beautifully warmed by the sun, and you can use it to wash off sand before the journey home.

When children require constant vigilance, resentment can build up about who is doing the lion’s share. “Set up a timetable,” advises Mac Invoy. “My family and I have strict half-hour alternating slots, when one is on duty and the others get to read, play or sunbathe uninterrupted.”

Many attractions have special passes for children with disabilities, which allow you to go to the head of the queue. Be sure to take proof of your child’s disability with you (such as a letter evidencing that the child receives disability benefits) even when this seems physically obvious. Resorts have cracked down following some unscrupulous people abusing the system.

Lunch venues are always packed and noisy, and it can take ages to get served, so taking a packed lunch and finding a quiet corner may be better. Check the venue’s website ahead of time so you can plot where the accessible toilets and other facilities you might need are.

Temper expectations on eating out. “It used to be my favourite aspect of a holiday, wandering along in the evenings, peering at menus and deciding where to eat, and then lingering over the meal,” says Sarah Lewis, whose 14-year-old son Jack is autistic. “But we’ve had to come to accept that’s just not possible with Jack. We have to go in the first place we see, chow down, and get out. But on a couple of nights during the holiday my husband and I take it in turns to go out alone with the other children while one stays in with Jack, so we get some of that experience.”

If your child wets the bed, a waterproof sheet in the suitcase will be a lifesaver. “It’s self-catering for me every time, and the first requirement is that it has a washing machine. I take a mattress protector, which prevents you being presented with a bill for a ruined mattress,” says Aileen Fisher. Other parents use pull-ups for the duration of the holiday, and for children who are too big for these, you can buy small adult sized products from Boots and other similar suppliers.

This article has been adapted and is used with the permission of The Good Schools Guide.