Jim and Dylan were surprised when the letters began to arrive at an apartment they had moved into on West 22nd Street in Manhattan. The first few came in October, and they assumed there had been some mistake. But soon more were delivered, and by December four hundred letters had been dropped into their mailbox. They were all addressed to Santa Claus, written by children, telling him what they hoped they would get for Christmas. Jim and Dylan recognised that many came from poor areas of the city, and they decided that the children’s appeals could not be ignored. They gave the letters out to family and friends, who responded, sending the gifts the children had hoped for. A decade later, letters to Santa keep on coming and Jim’s charity Miracle on 22nd Street is still organising replies.

To me, these appeals to Santa seem to be letters filled with hope and not just hope for particular gifts. Beneath the words the children have written is hope that there is somebody who sees them, cares for them, knows who they are and values them – that someone good and loving is in control and looking out for them. Perhaps we never grow out of such a hope.

When my son Billy was very young he sent a letter of hope. His great grandfather, Grandad Lucas, had died. Our children loved him and were upset when he passed away, but Billy was particularly sad because he had carefully coloured in a picture for Grandad Lucas but had not had a chance to give it to him before he died. My wife, Su, suggested that Billy post it to heaven, and Billy thought that was a great idea so he addressed the envelope to ‘Grandad Lucas, c/o God’ and popped it in the letter box on his way to school. He hoped and trusted that it would not be too late for his picture to reach his beloved grandad.

Billy insisted that the picture he’d sent to Grandad Lucas was of heaven. It was actually of the nativity scene – with the baby Jesus lying in the manger, Mary and Joseph looking down adoringly, the animals gathered around watching the profound family scene and the star above the stable shining out brightly. I was about to correct Billy and tell him that the picture wasn’t of heaven, but then it struck me that he was actually right; the humble nativity is perhaps the closest glimpse of heaven that we have ever had here on earth, and it gives me hope that our world is in the hands of somebody good and loving, who sees us, knows us and is looking out for us.

I hope that this Christmas, as you think of that nativity scene, you will know that you are loved by the person who created you.