My child has additional needs – is there financial help available?

That was a question I hadn’t even thought about amidst my daughter’s diagnosis of coeliac disease, ADHD and dyslexia. Surely if there was, one of the numerous doctors, nurses, assessors, consultants and dieticians we had seen since her diagnosis five years ago, would have told us. It was actually a family friend who encouraged me to look into it.

My friend adopted two children, one with complex additional needs. After successfully applying for Disability Living Allowance for her four-year-old son, she asked me what type of award I received for my daughter. I laughed, telling her I wouldn’t be entitled to anything. Yes, parenting a child with additional needs is challenging, and consumes so much of my time, energy and finance. But my daughter goes to mainstream school and can do a lot of what other children her age can do, albeit with more support and guidance.

My friend told me to look into it, and surprisingly, I discovered that I was entitled to apply. What great news!

Until I downloaded the mammoth application form. Thirty-nine pages all asking me to describe in detail my daughter’s needs. I procrastinated for weeks. Partly because of the time I knew it would take up, and partly because I didn’t know if I could face describing all the challenges to someone else in black and white – even though living with those challenges is just something we get on with each day. But with support from family and friends I started the process and, as difficult as it was, when six months later we were told we were successful, it was worth it. The extra support that we are able to put in place because of the additional finances has enhanced my daughter’s and our family life.

Here are some tips to help you as you apply for financial support for your child with additional needs: