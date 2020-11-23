Whilst I love Christmas, a celebration of my faith and family and friends, my Christmases became something altogether different after the birth of my eldest son.

Joshua was born with Angelman’s Syndrome, a genetic disorder associated with ‘profound and complex learning difficulties’. Unable to vocalise words, he communicates with Makaton and his own wonderfully unique sign language and sounds. Christmas for him is his three favourite Ps – presents, people and posh nosh.

The emergence of Christmas in the September shops tells him that the three Ps are on their way. Every sparkle, every light, every nativity scene brings him sheer joy. His joy is contagious and beautifully expressive – all ‘bah humbugs’ forgotten when festive shoppers meet Josh.

However, for me, a 3-month Advent for a boy who didn’t understand the concept of waiting demanded too much. The pre-Christmas hype wreaked havoc with his limited ability to manage emotions. Exhausted and at risk of spontaneous combustion, his behaviour, mood and sleep deteriorated. I began to resent and dread the premature advertising and fell into Christmas frazzled, overwhelmed and unhappy.

Faced with another crossroad on the highway of additional needs – Was I to continue hoping and preparing for the perfect Christmas that never came? Or should I embrace the Christmas of Josh’s perspective and walk alongside him?

I began to accept that our Christmas started early and bought a myriad of Christmas DVDs. Every day, we hunkered in with duvets and popcorn and watched a new film. Before daylight saving, a small measure of Christmas was invited into our home – festive books, CDs and the occasional decoration were our early Christmas rations. As November advanced, our exposure to Christmas increased – pantomimes, nativities, singing, dancing, small decorations, food, larger decorations, more food, a visit to Santa, another visit to Santa …

I learnt to manage his excitement rather than stifling it. I accepted that he and I would become tired and I limited all other activities. Our socialising as a family was reduced and most of our time was spent with those who were comfortable with our chaos, noise and challenges. Activities were micro-managed with picture diaries, symbols, signs and respite.

The Christmas tree went up last of all, signalling to Joshua that his wait was nearly over.