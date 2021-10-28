Refilling your cup

“My idealised vision of the three of us sitting down at the kitchen table working together harmoniously went out of the window within half an hour.” – Charlotte1
Home-schooling, working from home, cooking, cleaning, co-parenting: all in typical day of lockdown at home in 2020. For single parents, doing all this alone behind closed doors is even harder and exhausting. Support networks have decreased due to social distancing and all of this can take its toll on mental health. Now more than ever, it is important that we look after ourselves, both physically and mentally. Avril, a single parent who runs Horizon Single Parent Group in Burntwood, says that she makes sure to ‘refill her cup’ every day. So how do we go about doing this? Here are some top tips2 to ‘refilling our cup’ this summer:
Find time in the day to do something relaxing and enjoyable for you. Giving out all the time is exhausting and it’s important to take regular breaks. Refilling our cups may look different to each of us. Maybe it’s just a cup of tea, a soak in the bath or a workout video. Whatever ‘me’ time looks like for you, make sure to schedule it into your day. It will be well worth it.
Our bodies love routine, but it’s hard to keep during school holidays even in a ‘normal’ year! Try to get up at the same time on weekdays. Plan something fun for each day. Create routines that work for you and your family, and don’t worry if they look different to everyone else’s.
If you are feeling lonely or struggling, speak to trusted friends and family. Sometimes all we need to do is get things off our chest to start feeling better again.
Care for the Family have befriending teams who can provide a listening ear to parents of children with additional needs. If it would help you to talk with someone who has been through a similar situation, get in touch with Nicola Watson via nicola.watson@cff.org.uk or 07786 084871.
It’s important to have some self-compassion during this time. If the dishes are still dirty and you are exhausted, they can wait until tomorrow. Don’t feel pressured by social media to keep up with what everyone else is doing with their families.
Sometimes just having a different perspective and being thankful for all the things that we do have can be helpful to our wellbeing.
“In positive psychology research, gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness. Gratitude helps people feel more positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve their health, deal with adversity, and build strong relationships.”3
Fresh air can do us a world of good. Exercise is a great stress buster and helps to boost the endorphins in your system to help make you feel better.
Worrying about illness, schooling and work is nothing new, but anxieties can build up when life changes or is more uncertain. You are not alone in how you are feeling. We can’t control what is going on in the world around us, but we can control how we think and be proactive in combatting some of our worries, anxieties and stress.
It might help to have a plan. Who would help care for your children if you got sick? Put together an emergency contact list ahead of time.
Other ways to combat anxiety are to try and limit time spent listening to the news, especially before going to bed.
Anxiety UK suggests practising the “APPLE” technique to deal with anxiety and worries.4
Try to choose your battles with your children and let go of the rest. If you lose your temper, say you’re sorry and move on. Listen to each other and look for things you can all agree on. Take time to notice and enjoy the good moments.
It’s ok to not be ok. If things get to a point where depression or anxiety are getting the best of you and you are struggling to cope, don’t be embarrassed to seek out help. Your local GP is there to help. There are also organisations at hand such as Mind and the Samaritans.
“I am hopeful we will get through this stronger, more aware, more agile and kinder to ourselves and others.” – Charlotte5
There is a very famous saying ‘this too shall pass’. Lockdown life will end. Schools will return (in some form) in September. At some point, things will go back to normal. We don’t know when or for how long it will take, but keep this in mind and try to take it one day at a time.
“I worry… but the right thing to do is to stay positive. I want to look back on this year as a time when I nailed it against difficult odds. For now, I’m practising gratitude for the extra time with my son and praying our physical and mental wellbeing can survive intact.” – Hayley6
At Care for the Family we support couples, parents and those who have been bereaved. If you would be able to make a one off donation to support our work, we would be very grateful. Thank you.