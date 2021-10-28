Refilling your cup

Be kind to yourself and have some ‘me’ time

Find time in the day to do something relaxing and enjoyable for you. Giving out all the time is exhausting and it’s important to take regular breaks. Refilling our cups may look different to each of us. Maybe it’s just a cup of tea, a soak in the bath or a workout video. Whatever ‘me’ time looks like for you, make sure to schedule it into your day. It will be well worth it.

Have a routine

Our bodies love routine, but it’s hard to keep during school holidays even in a ‘normal’ year! Try to get up at the same time on weekdays. Plan something fun for each day. Create routines that work for you and your family, and don’t worry if they look different to everyone else’s.

Don’t bottle things up

If you are feeling lonely or struggling, speak to trusted friends and family. Sometimes all we need to do is get things off our chest to start feeling better again.

Care for the Family have befriending teams who can provide a listening ear to parents of children with additional needs. If it would help you to talk with someone who has been through a similar situation, get in touch with Nicola Watson via nicola.watson@cff.org.uk or 07786 084871.

Don’t be so hard on yourself

It’s important to have some self-compassion during this time. If the dishes are still dirty and you are exhausted, they can wait until tomorrow. Don’t feel pressured by social media to keep up with what everyone else is doing with their families.

Be grateful

Sometimes just having a different perspective and being thankful for all the things that we do have can be helpful to our wellbeing.

“In positive psychology research, gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness. Gratitude helps people feel more positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve their health, deal with adversity, and build strong relationships.”3

Go outside

Fresh air can do us a world of good. Exercise is a great stress buster and helps to boost the endorphins in your system to help make you feel better.

Deal with stress and anxiety

Worrying about illness, schooling and work is nothing new, but anxieties can build up when life changes or is more uncertain. You are not alone in how you are feeling. We can’t control what is going on in the world around us, but we can control how we think and be proactive in combatting some of our worries, anxieties and stress.

It might help to have a plan. Who would help care for your children if you got sick? Put together an emergency contact list ahead of time.

Other ways to combat anxiety are to try and limit time spent listening to the news, especially before going to bed.