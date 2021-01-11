The unique role of a father

I saw it as soon as I walked into the bedroom—sitting there, bold as brass, on the end of our bed. I froze and simply stared while I tried to make sense of what I was seeing.

Eventually, I found my voice. ‘What’s this on the end of our bed?’ I shouted downstairs to Su.

‘I thought it would look nice,’ she called back.

That didn’t answer my question, and two weeks later I remained mystified by this strip of red material, which seemed to serve no useful purpose whatsoever.

‘What is that thing called?’ I asked one day.

‘It’s a throw,’ said Su, and I was still none the wiser about its purpose or function.

I know I’m in the realm of generalisations here, but I guess most women would understand what a ‘throw’ is and most men wouldn’t, so it got me thinking about the differences between men and women, between fathers and mothers—and what a unique role we fathers have.

It’s actually quite difficult to define what is unique about a father. We men tend to have deeper voices and stronger bodies, but when it comes to the everyday activities of parenting, such as feeding, bathing, and caring for our children, mothers can take care of these tasks just as well as fathers can. So it’s not the activities of parenting that defines fathers as different, it is who we are.

We fathers represent one half of the human race to our children. We show boys how to be men and girls what to expect from men. We are training them to find and understand their places in the world and it encourages me that, as fathers, we can just be ourselves rather than trying to live up to any stereotypical notion of what fatherhood is about.

Therefore, the challenge for me is to stop viewing fatherhood as being about what I ‘do’, and instead to just relax and be a father – a loving male role model to my kids.