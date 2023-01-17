To date or not to date? That is the question …

Kat Seney-Williams, our Single Parent Support Coordinator, shares some questions we can ask ourselves and things to consider before deciding whether to start dating again.
Some of us will dismiss the question immediately. Some will put it on the back burner for the time being but remain open to the possibility in the future. And some of us will be ready to give it a go.
Even when we are ready, the idea of dating again may excite or even scare us.
There will be many reasons why we may want to start dating again – some will be positive, but others may not. For example, we may be feeling lonely or looking for someone to fill a void. Perhaps we feel pressured by family or friends or feel we ‘should’ be dating because our ex or our friends are. It may be helpful to ask, ‘Am I actually ready to move on and start dating?’ It is important that when we make the decision to date again, we do it for the right reasons and don’t start until we are ready. If we have been hurt in the past or our self-esteem has been knocked, moving into a new relationship too soon can short circuit the healing process. We need time to rebuild our confidence, rediscover our identity, to heal and work through any past feelings, hurts or issues.
It can also help to set new goals before starting to date again. If we are unhappy with ourselves or we are carrying emotional baggage from the past, there’s a danger that we could make unwise choices or be taken advantage of.
Reflection and self-awareness are important keys to growth and breaking old habits and patterns. Past relationships can be a good tool for learning how to do better next time. We can gain a deeper understanding of ourselves, of what a healthy or an unhealthy relationship and communication looks like, what we are looking for in a partner, what we will and won’t tolerate, and how to be a better partner to the person we eventually choose to be with. If we have gone through a relationship breakdown, we can ask ourselves, ‘What do I want to be different in my next relationship?’ and ‘What can I do differently next time?’ Working through emotional baggage not only helps us to live an emotionally healthy life, but also prepares us to re-enter the dating scene from a positive place.
Only we know if we are mentally and emotionally ready to date again. Asking some of the following questions may help us gauge where we are on the journey:
- Have I given myself time to grieve?
- Am I fully healed from my past relationship? Am I truly over my ex
- Do I often think about my previous relationship? When I do think about my last relationship, do I have any strong feelings – positive or negative?
- Am I content being single?
Children
Dating can be complicated, but now we have children it’s a different scenario to when we were footloose and child-free. As well as our own needs and wants, we have those of our children to consider. One of the most frequent questions we will ask ourselves is, ‘Are my children ready for me to date?’ Children whose parents have broken up often hold fast to the idea that they will get back together again. When we start to date that belief is crushed. This shouldn’t deter us from dating again, but it should make us consider whether it’s the best thing for our children at this point. If it’s not we may have to make the difficult decision to put our romantic life on hold, at least for a little while.
When we do decide that it’s right to date, communication is key, along with honesty and maintaining trust. Decide when the best time is to tell the children that you are dating and who you are dating. Most experts agree not to introduce children until it is serious, and we are sure they’re going to be around for a while. Children can quickly get attached to someone and it can be very painful if they start to build a relationship and then they leave.
If children suspect that you are seeing someone before you have told them, be honest with them. Allow them to ask questions and share their feelings, along with any worries or concerns they may have. It’s important to remember that asking questions may not result in them wanting, or being ready, to meet your new partner yet, but it will help to gauge where they are at with it all.
Combat guilt
It is common for parents re-entering the dating scene to feel guilty, but we shouldn’t. There is nothing wrong in wanting some adult company and taking care of our emotional well-being helps our children too – they have a happier mum or dad!
When we feel guilt, it’s important to explore why we are feeling this way. Understanding the reason behind our guilt will help us determine what we can do about it. At times, our guilt can lead us to overcompensate, and things get worse. Instead, it’s helpful to acknowledge that we are doing the best we can and let go of the guilt.
Ask the tough questions
When a relationship is starting to get serious, it can be helpful to ask ourselves the following questions:
- Is my new love interest a good fit for my family
- What hopes and dreams do they have for the future? Do these hopes and dreams fit with a family?
We may very well like them, and the chemistry could be great, but they may not be the right fit or best suited to become part of the family. The most important thing is to be honest with ourselves and the people we meet, letting them know where we are at and what we are looking for.
Dating again is not for everyone, but if we do decide to, there is no rule that states we must start within a certain time frame. Whatever we decide, hold on to an important truth – our past doesn’t have to dictate our future.
