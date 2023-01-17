To date or not to date? That is the question …

It can also help to set new goals before starting to date again. If we are unhappy with ourselves or we are carrying emotional baggage from the past, there’s a danger that we could make unwise choices or be taken advantage of.

Reflection and self-awareness are important keys to growth and breaking old habits and patterns. Past relationships can be a good tool for learning how to do better next time. We can gain a deeper understanding of ourselves, of what a healthy or an unhealthy relationship and communication looks like, what we are looking for in a partner, what we will and won’t tolerate, and how to be a better partner to the person we eventually choose to be with. If we have gone through a relationship breakdown, we can ask ourselves, ‘What do I want to be different in my next relationship?’ and ‘What can I do differently next time?’ Working through emotional baggage not only helps us to live an emotionally healthy life, but also prepares us to re-enter the dating scene from a positive place.

Only we know if we are mentally and emotionally ready to date again. Asking some of the following questions may help us gauge where we are on the journey:

Have I given myself time to grieve?

Am I fully healed from my past relationship? Am I truly over my ex

Do I often think about my previous relationship? When I do think about my last relationship, do I have any strong feelings – positive or negative?

Am I content being single?

Children

Dating can be complicated, but now we have children it’s a different scenario to when we were footloose and child-free. As well as our own needs and wants, we have those of our children to consider. One of the most frequent questions we will ask ourselves is, ‘Are my children ready for me to date?’ Children whose parents have broken up often hold fast to the idea that they will get back together again. When we start to date that belief is crushed. This shouldn’t deter us from dating again, but it should make us consider whether it’s the best thing for our children at this point. If it’s not we may have to make the difficult decision to put our romantic life on hold, at least for a little while.

When we do decide that it’s right to date, communication is key, along with honesty and maintaining trust. Decide when the best time is to tell the children that you are dating and who you are dating. Most experts agree not to introduce children until it is serious, and we are sure they’re going to be around for a while. Children can quickly get attached to someone and it can be very painful if they start to build a relationship and then they leave.

If children suspect that you are seeing someone before you have told them, be honest with them. Allow them to ask questions and share their feelings, along with any worries or concerns they may have. It’s important to remember that asking questions may not result in them wanting, or being ready, to meet your new partner yet, but it will help to gauge where they are at with it all.

Combat guilt