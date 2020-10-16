Top tips for you during COVID-19

It’s tempting to sit on your computer or phone all day and evening, but Anxiety UK warn this can be damaging to mental health. Limit your own screen time (as well as the kids!) and actively choose to do something else. You can mute keywords on Twitter or entire WhatsApp chats if they are making you anxious.1

Check your perspective – instead of scrolling through news and commentaries, think of this as the time to finish a project you're always too busy for. If you suddenly have your usual commuting time free, maybe you and the kids together could work in the garden, or learn to cook dishes from across the world using Youtube tutorials.