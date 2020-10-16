Top tips for you during COVID-19

Skip navigation |
16th October 2020

Tips and advice on self-care during COVID-19

Finding your community online

Our friends at Gingerbread have produced a really helpful page with practical advice on questions and issues you might currently be facing, such as sick pay and benefits appointments.

https://www.gingerbread.org.uk/coronavirus/

Consider joining the Gingerbread forum or the Family Lives forum community, to help you maintain online contact with other single parents and get help, support and encouragement.

It’s tempting to sit on your computer or phone all day and evening, but Anxiety UK warn this can be damaging to mental health. Limit your own screen time (as well as the kids!) and actively choose to do something else. You can mute keywords on Twitter or entire WhatsApp chats if they are making you anxious.1

Check your perspective – instead of scrolling through news and commentaries, think of this as the time to finish a project you’re always too busy for. If you suddenly have your usual commuting time free, maybe you and the kids together could work in the garden, or learn to cook dishes from across the world using Youtube tutorials.2

Parentalk podcast
Raising teens podcast

Care for the Family’s podcasts are available online, covering a range of topics with valuable insights and practical parenting tips. Maybe you could arrange with a few other parents you know to each watch/listen to one this week, and then ‘meet up’ online to talk about what you heard.

Dealing with anxiety

Anxiety UK suggests practising the “APPLE” technique to deal with anxiety and worries.3

  • Acknowledge:  Notice and acknowledge the uncertainty as it comes to mind.
  • Pause:  Don’t react as you normally do. Don’t react at all. Pause and breathe.
  • Pull back:  Tell yourself this is just the worry talking, and this apparent need for certainty is not helpful and not necessary. It is only a thought or feeling. Don’t believe everything you think. Thoughts are not statements or facts.
  • Let go:  Let go of the thought or feeling. It will pass. You don’t have to respond to them. You might imagine them floating away in a bubble or cloud.
  • Explore:  Explore the present moment, because right now, in this moment, all is well. Notice your breathing and the sensations of your breathing. Notice the ground beneath you. Look around and notice what you see, what you hear, what you can touch, what you can smell. Right now. Then shift your focus of attention to something else – on what you need to do, on what you were doing before you noticed the worry, or do something else – mindfully with your full attention.

See the video at https://youtu.be/QryhrGDKoEQ

If you have experienced difficulties with OCD before, be especially careful what you read. OCD Action says constantly hearing the advice to keep washing your hands can be very challenging. They recommend being aware of why you are washing: is it to reduce the risk of spreading of the virus or a ritual to help you feel “just right”? If you feel your OCD symptoms are worsening, contact your GP.4

Anxiety UK have a helpline team who can offer an understanding and empathetic ear to anyone who needs that additional bit of support, on 03444 775 774.  If you don’t want to talk over the phone you can also reach out via our live chat support service (anxietyuk.org.uk), via text (07537 416905) or by email: support@anxietyuk.org.uk5

1-4 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-51873799

5 https://www.anxietyuk.org.uk/blog/covid-19-and-anxiety-part2/

Written for the Single Parent Support newsletter for Care for the Family, during the COVID-19 crisis, March 2020.

Stay safe by following the latest government advice

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/

