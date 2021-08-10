Your family is your team

The Premier League kicks off again on Saturday and those of us who love the beautiful game will be glued to our TVs and regularly refreshing our newsfeeds to get the latest scores. Seeing their heroes in action may make our children desperate to kick a ball about, or perhaps they will be pestering us for their team’s new kit and begging us to let them stay up late to watch Match of the Day! Of course, not everyone is a football fan, but for many, the start of a new season is a time that gives great pleasure and fills our hearts with hope; could this be the year our team wins the league at last?

It is easy to regard football as insignificant or even dismiss it as a pointless pastime in which people kick a bag of air around, but I wonder whether the language and principles of football could help you inspire your children to work together – just like their favourite footballing stars – to enhance the life of your family team.

Perhaps you could call a family tactics meeting and together plan some football-themed family fixtures for the coming days and weeks. Split them into home fixtures ‘H’ (activities at home) and away fixtures ‘A’ (activities outside the home).

Some ideas are:

H Get everyone in the family to forecast the outcomes of the weekend’s football fixtures – home win, away win, draw – and see who gets the most right.

A Go to the local park for a football themed family picnic. Only football shaped food (i.e. round-ish!) is allowed.

H Prepare a family team sheet, setting out the names of your family members in a football team formation and record what each person is good at in the family, for example: listening, cooking, making people laugh.

A Plan a family football tour. Make a list of the public football pitches in your area and, as a family, visit each one for a kick around. Take photographs and make a family football tour scrapbook.

H Get all the members of your family to sign their names on a football – including uncles, aunties, cousins, etc. Display the football somewhere in the house.

A Visit the local library and set one another football challenges, for example, finding a book with a picture of a football on the front, or a book whose author has the same surname as a footballer. Each find and borrow a book with a football term (e.g. goal, game, draw) in the title.

H Design a family crest, like a football club badge. Ask all the family members to contribute their ideas.

A Plan a series of family outings based on each of the letters of the word ‘football’, for example, for F go to a forest, for T make a train journey, for L visit a lake.

We hope you have fun as you undertake a season of fixtures in the most important game you’ll ever play: family life!