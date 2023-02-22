Baby Basics UK – who we are, what we do and how you can take part

If you have never heard of a baby bank before, think food bank but instead of food we give out clothing, toys, nappies, toiletries, moses baskets, cots, toddler beds, prams, pushchairs, slings and more.

We work in a very similar way to most food banks, in that families are referred to us by a professional working with them – such as a midwife, health visitor, social worker or charity worker – and 90% of the items we give to families are donated by the local community.

Baby Basics is about ensuring that families who are struggling to access essentials and equipment are provided with what they need to keep their children warm and safe, and to give them the opportunity to have the best start in life possible.

For every tragic and heartbreaking story we hear we also witness, and are a part of, inspiring acts of human kindness and wonderful displays of community spirit.

We receive words of gratitude in cards or emails from mums, letting us know how valued we made them and their baby feel. We are told by referring professionals about how mothers and fathers’ faces lit up when they turned up at their door with one of our beautifully packed baskets; tears of relief that they now had what they needed for the little life that was on the way.

We hear stories of recovery and hope, and how our work restores a little dignity, bringing hope and peace of mind to a struggling family.

We are passionate about ensuring that the families we support are shown value and the love of God in everything they are given. Nothing is given out that isn’t of the highest quality, stain free, fully working, safety checked and ironed if necessary.

Everything is given like a gift; the aim is to bless and support any family that is referred to us.

Jesus calls us to love our neighbour, and therefore every one of our fifty-seven centres across the UK are run by, with and for the local community. Due to the cost of living crisis in the UK, many communities will have families in need of the support provided by baby banks. Baby Basics is the largest baby bank network, but there are over 250 different baby banks in the UK which are run in a similar fashion. If you do not have a Baby Basics centre in your area, there may be another baby bank.

There are so many ways you can support the work of Baby Basics or your local baby bank through your group and/or church. Here are just a few ideas to get you started.

Become a donation point and encourage your community to donate items. Encourage your group or church to sign up to regularly volunteer, checking clothes, ironing, making up a basket for each referral, etc. Fundraise for your local centre – every penny really does make a difference. Shout about us and tell other people how they can help; this could be as simple as following us on social media and sharing our posts. Pray for us, the families that we support, and the professionals referring families to us. Tell your groups about us and how they can access support if they need it. No one needs to struggle alone.

Finally, if you don’t have a Baby Basics centre or baby bank in your area, you can always start one, or encourage your church to. We are here to support you every step of the way. You will be joining our close-knit Baby Basics family; we are driven by love and sustained by tea and cake!

For more information, please visit www.baby-basics.org.uk or email info@baby-basics.org.uk.