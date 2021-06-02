Emerging in our own time

Does the title of the article bring you relief? It’s so important to know that you can emerge from this crazy season at your own pace, when you feel it’s right and safe for you and your family, and to do it slowly if needed.

If you are an introvert, like me, you may find it difficult at first to even venture outside or to start being with people again. Mixing with families and crowds may be something you’re just not ready for quite yet, and that’s OK. Many people have had to shield for over a year, and may feel huge anxiety stepping out of their homes, let alone stepping back into society in full swing.

Then there’s the extroverts among us, who have been champing at the bit to get going. As soon as you have the green light to go again, you’ll be actively seeking ways (if not already planned) of how to fill your diaries with all the things you’ve missed in this season. You’ll be arranging the children’s parties, celebrating missed major birthdays or anniversaries, enjoying days and meal out or planning where you’ll be flying for your first holiday, and that’s OK.

And there’ll be those of us who lie somewhere in between. You may be nervous of life returning to how it was before lockdown – the busyness, the overfilled calendars, the children’s groups, travelling back and forth to work, crowded shops. Maybe you’ll be feeling life has changed for you and your family, you’ve adapted to the new routines and secretly you’re enjoying the change, and that’s OK.

The same goes for our toddler groups. The time it takes for groups to start up again will vary greatly. Not only will lockdown restrictions ease at different rates, but church bodies, local authorities and councils will all have their views on when it’s safe to reopen. There’ll be those of us who have already planned the first term and there’ll be those of us who will take it slowly, and ease back in gently. There’s just so much to think about and plan.