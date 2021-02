You will need:

Paper plates

Scissors

Glue or stapler

Crayons or paints

Googly eyes

How to make:

1. Cut a wedge out of a paper plate. The wedge will be the fish’s tail; the hole will be the fish’s mouth.

2. Glue (or staple) the tail to the end of the fish.

3. Glue a googly eye on the fish.

4. Colour in the fish, drawing on scales, lips, and so on.