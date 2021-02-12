Valentine biscuits

How to make:

1. Dice the butter into a big bowl. Add in the flour, sugar and a pinch of salt. Gently rub in the butter with your fingers and bring the dough together into a ball. If the dough is a little too dry, add a few drops of water to bind it together. Wrap in cling film and chill in the fridge for 15 minutes.

2. Preheat the oven to gas mark 4.

3. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and roll to about ½ cm thick. Cut out heart shapes with a biscuit cutter and lay on a lined baking sheet. Bake for 15-25 minutes, until light golden. Leave to cool on a rack.

4. To decorate the biscuits, mix together a few tablespoons of icing sugar with enough water to make a paste. Spread the icing onto the biscuits. Sprinkle on the toppings as desired. Leave to set before eating.