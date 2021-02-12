Vase of flowers

You will need:

A variety of coloured card

Green card

Pipe cleaners

Paint or coloured pencils

Pinking shears

Sticky tape

How to make:

1. Cut out a 11” x 4” rectangle from piece of coloured card of your choice to make the vase.

2. Cut along one long edge of the card with the pinking shears.

3. Decorate one side using the paint or coloured pens.

4. Fold the card into a box shape and sticky tape the shorter edges together.

5. Cut out a 5” x 3” rectangle from the coloured card.

6. Fold the shorter edges in by ½” and sticky tape it to two opposite corners of the inside of the vase. (The flowers will be attached to this to enable them to stand straight).

7. Cut out different flower head shapes using coloured card and leaf shapes using the green card. (See photo image for ideas.)

8. Sticky tape the flower heads and leaves onto the pipe cleaners.

9. Finally, sticky tape the finished flowers to the inside piece of card. Three flowers would be the maximum for each vase.