Why I make a 24 mile round trip to attend toddler group

Everyone is made to feel welcome and valued, both parents and children alike. The team endeavours to ensure that all carers get a hot cuppa as this is such a rarity when you are a carer of little ones!

The session follows the same routine each week, which includes a mixture of free play, creative crafts, snack time, singing and instruments. These are always well planned and follow different themes each time.

There is nothing like being able to speak to another mum or carer at toddler group after you tried to get out the door that morning only for one child to have a tantrum because the grass is green whilst the other fills his nappy.

It sometimes feels like an impossible task, but is so worth it once you are there and you realise that you are just human! I did enjoy it recently when I was away with work and my husband had to get both children ready and to the group by 9.45am! Ha! Not as easy as it looks, is it?

I’m delighted to say that Liberty Lambs recently introduced the same toddler group to Duffryn (the area in which I work) on a Thursday afternoon. Duffryn is a recognised deprived area and this group has been a real asset to the community as the sessions cost only £1 and there was no provision like this in the area before.

This group has been a lifeline to some people who were feeling socially isolated after having a baby or are simply new to the area. It has helped to create a new support network and new friendships for many that simply wouldn’t have happened it if wasn’t for the group.

Whilst at Liberty Lambs one day I met up with Care for the Family’s Playtime coordinator, Helen Lock. I have since accessed Playtime’s web page and look forward to using the information and advice there to help further support the families in our area.