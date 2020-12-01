Skip navigation |
10 ways to bring peace to others at Christmas

We all want to show love and bring peace to our family and friends at Christmas, and this year that’s more important than ever. We’re about to have a Christmas like no other, but one thing’s for certain ­­– many of us will find Christmas harder and lonelier than previous years.

But 2020 has been a great exercise in learning how to carry each other’s burdens, so let’s not stop as the year draws to a close! Take some time to think through ways you can bring peace to the people you both can and can’t see this Christmas. Here are ten ideas to get you started …

Bringing peace to those we can’t see

  1. Start by making a list of the family and friends you likely won’t be able to see – those across a border or those who’ve previously needed to shield. You probably worked out a good way to communicate with them during lockdown, and Christmas is the perfect time to show that extra bit of love and appreciation by planning times where you can properly catch up. That simple intentionality can go a long way and give people something to look forward to.
  2. Plan to enjoy Christmas activities together using video calls. You could make a wreath together by following the same instructions, or cook your Christmas cake or mince pies while Zooming. And there’s no need to miss out on the annual Christmas film night – just choose a film and video call or screen share while watching it. Just make sure you’re off mute!
  3. Send little messages online more often than usual, or write a few postcards to send throughout the season. Receiving a simple handwritten card can be all that’s needed to brighten up a grey winter day.
  4. Many are struggling financially, so if you’re in a position to, you could send a friend a new Christmas decoration, a voucher for their Christmas food shop, or you could order them their favourite takeaway.
  5. Give gifts that keep on giving, like for example a subscription to a coffee or meal supplier, or to a favourite magazine. They’ll feel loved whenever they use their subscription over the coming months.

Bringing peace to those we can see

  1. Being able to see fewer people than normal this Christmas may lead to some great quality time. Try to appreciate that time and be in the moment. In can be easy to spend all our conversations going through the same concerns from this year, but choosing to steer topics another way can, at times, be helpful for everyone.
  2. If restrictions allow, offer to help practically in the run up to Christmas. Perhaps help older relatives put up their tree, do their Christmas shop, or help them source cheaper gifts online or from a local shop.
  3. Share out cooking Christmas meals – this will both cut the cost for everyone and take the burden and stress off one person.
  4. You could consider widening your Christmas lunch invites to those around you who’ll be by themselves (obviously only if restrictions allow). This might include single parents, people whose family live far away, or those who’ve recently faced a bereavement.
  5. Your single parent friends might appreciate a helping hand this Christmas in particular. You could offer to take their children out for a welly walk while they do the Christmas shopping, or invite them round for a Christmas film and hot chocolate (again, remembering current guidelines!).

Top tip: look out for mental wellbeing concerns

Keep an eye on the mental wellbeing of those around you. This winter is likely to be particularly tough for those who are struggling. You can read about the key signs of depression and anxiety here, plus what to do if you’re really concerned.

It may not be Christmas as we know it this year, but a little extra thought and compassion can bring a new kind of Christmas joy all of its own – nothing says Christmas like caring for others