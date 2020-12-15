5 ways to have a peaceful Christmas during a pandemic

Peaceful and pandemic aren’t usually words you hear together in the same sentence. With everything that’s happened this year, you’d be forgiven for wondering if it’s at all possible for things to be any less strenuous during the festive period, but we think you can still find peace this Christmas. Here are a few ideas to get you started …

Focus on the good

All the change and uncertainty we’ve experienced over the last few months doesn’t mean we’ve lost all the good in our lives. Choosing to focus on those good things, and be thankful for what we treasure most can definitely help us find that sense of peace. It’s so easy to feel overwhelmed or anxious by everything going on around us, so finding space to shift our thinking onto the things we’re grateful for, even just for a little while, can really make a difference. You could try writing down three (or however many you’d like!) things you’re grateful for at the end of each day, or maybe take turns over dinner to let your family know the good things you’ve focused on that day. Help those in need

It’s often said this time of year that “it’s in the giving we receive”. We think there’s definitely some truth to that, after all it’s proven that helping others makes us feel good. This year there’s no getting away from the fact that many families across the country have been hit hard financially, and Christmas will likely be a time when they feel it most. There are plenty of ways you can help those in need. Perhaps contact your local food bank and see what they need – food donations, financial support or maybe even volunteers. Most supermarkets also have facilities for you to add a few extra items to your weekly shop and leave them for the food bank. Other charities such as The Salvation Army or Action for Children are providing presents for children who would otherwise go without. What could make you feel better than bringing joy to a child in need this Christmas? Cut back on unnecessary gift buying

The pandemic certainly hasn’t made visiting the shops any easier – with arrows to follow, hand sanitiser to use in every shop and the sometimes impossible task of keeping a safe distance from others, it can feel more work than ever! If there’s one thing we’ve learnt this year, it’s probably that we don’t need hordes of stuff. Instead it’s the people in our lives that are so much more important. So, with that in mind, try cutting back on those unnecessary gifts and save yourself the stress of shopping. Instead, perhaps send out Christmas cards or write letters – that personal touch is bound to be more meaningful. Squeeze in some ‘me’ time

Many of our regular Christmas activities won’t be able to take place this year, and while that’s sure to be disappointing, it might also free up our schedules a bit. If you find yourself with some spare time on your hands, don’t feel guilty about using it to do something for you! We all need a bit of ‘me’ time and it can be a great opportunity to slow down and relax. You’ll in turn be left feeling refreshed and ready to enjoy the rest of the festivities. Keep traditions going

Family traditions are what make Christmas. Doing the same things every year – watching that movie, attending that carol service, wearing those matching Christmas pyjamas – is what we’ll remember for years to come and is sure to get us feeling festive! As far as possible, keep those traditions going this year. That will help give a sense of normality and allow us to take some time out with those we love. If any of your favourite things to do at Christmas aren’t going to happen this year, perhaps try creating some new traditions. Build a blanket fort in the living room, make festive biscuits, wrap up warm and see how many houses with Christmas lights you can find. You might just find something you and your family will want to enjoy together every year.

So, it’s true, Christmas isn’t going to be quite the same this year, but it is possible to find peace in this season – there will still be moments to enjoy. Let’s keep moving forward and hope next Christmas will be bigger and better than ever!