6 ways separated parents can keep festive peace

Christmas for families with parents who are separated or divorced can be tricky. Practical challenges aside, memories of previous Christmases can bring up painful feelings. The most important thing, though, is balancing your own wellbeing with thinking through what’s best for your children. Here are six ideas to get you started …

If you’re able to have a calm discussion with your co-parent, do so in advance of Christmas. Plan to have a conversation where you both outline your ideal scenarios for the festive period, but head into the conversation with some areas you’re willing to flex on. If talking in person might be stressful, you could consider having the conversation over email or text message. Try your best not to have conversations about Christmas in front of the children. It’s possible to fairly share time with your children. You could alternate Christmas Day or parts of it, or consider having two Christmas Days – one with each parent. Your children might feel strongly that they want to spend Christmas with both parents, especially if this has been the norm until recently. If this is the case, then working out a way to do this for at least part of the day might help create the Christmassy feel your children are looking for. Be understanding of your co-parent’s feelings (and yours too) – it’s a time for heightened emotions and it can be easier to feel cross or hurt at this time of year. It might be a good idea to leave discussions of other contentious issues until the New Year ­– and make sure you’ve decided on handover dates and times well before Christmas actually starts. Some parents find it useful to discuss a rough spending budget for presents. If you feel able to do this, it might ensure you’re both on the same page and could avoid one parent feeling shortchanged. The same is true of presents from your children to the other parent. And if you’re feeling short of cash this year, remember that your love is worth so much more than any presents. Set your children’s expectations before Christmas about what it’ll be like this year. The key to this is talking! Ask them how they’re feeling about Christmas and what they’re most looking forward to – this will help you work out what Christmas means to them . Sticking to your normal festive traditions as much as possible will create a feeling of stability and normality, which for some children, makes all the difference. Some changes to how you do Christmas are inevitable, so think through how you could make the differences exciting rather than sad. Could you, for example, buy a bright pink Christmas tree to replace the one you’d usually have, or start some new traditions together with your children?

Christmas can be a wonderful time of creating new memories, whatever your family situation. And simple traditions are often the best – watching Christmas films together with hot chocolate, decorating the tree, and going for long muddy walks. Let’s cuddle up and enjoy!