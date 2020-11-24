Advice for Christmas

Don’t try to be ‘all things to all people’, it is not your responsibility to make everything alright for everyone else. Don’t let expectation get the better of you – remember, sometimes less is more and peace is better than perfection.

Some suggestions:

– pre-prepared food if you can’t face cooking, online shopping or online vouchers. Don’t worry if you don’t send any Christmas cards.

that are to you. Leave the words “ought” and “should” out of your vocabulary. Take time to think about what Christmas really means to you.

there are , even though you may not see what they are just now. Believe in people, in life, love, laughter and hope. Have faith in the values and convictions by which you live. , that your determination will get you through, and believe that no matter how difficult your circumstances – life can still be meaningful. Above all, and in possibilities beyond your bravest dreams. Accept that you are grieving now, but you will come through it. Despite your great loss, you are not beyond repair. It may not feel like it right now, but there is hope for a future beyond the grief you feel today.

The magic of Christmas can still be very real for children, even though there is sadness in their lives. Children ‘live for the moment’ more than adults do and you may well find that they are able to enter into Christmassy things much easier than you are. Yes, there will still be moments of poignancy and sadness – but it’s likely that our children will enjoy Christmas more than we will.

Take some time beforehand to talk to them about how they would like to spend Christmas and how they would like to remember Mum or Dad.