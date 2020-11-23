Christmas poems

Christmas Without You (Author Unknown)

Although it’s sad to reminisce

On Christmases we knew

This year I shall celebrate

In memory of you

I will put aside my sorrow

With every unshed tear

And concentrate on all the love

We shared when you were here

Our time together taught me

What Christmas time is for

And that’s what I’ll remember

Until we meet once more

Christmas Memories by Sandy Siewers

When snowflakes dance on winter winds

And coloured lights shine Christmas cheer,

When children’s laughter fills the air

And family gathers from far and near,

I try to celebrate with them

And not let my hurting show,

But the empty spaces within my heart,

At this season, seems to grow

‘Till oftentimes it fills the days

And many night times too,

With aching thoughts and memories

Of Christmases I spent with you.

Yes, memories do hurt, it’s true

But I have this feeling too.

I’m so glad I hold these memories,

For with them I hold part of you.

So for now I’ll wipe away the tears

And join with loved ones dear

To celebrate this Christmas time,

For I know that, in my heart, you’re here.

Thinking of You at Christmas – Author Unknown

I would give the world if I could say

Merry Christmas to my (name) today,

To hear your voice, to see you smile,

Would be my dearest wish this Christmas time.

Thinking of you this Christmas

And how things just aren’t the same.

There’s this dull and nagging heartache

When someone speaks your name.

Sadly, we can’t buy gifts for you

Just silent tears that fall

For this time of year without you

Is the hardest time of all.

Christmas In Heaven – Author Unknown

We’re wondering what Christmas in Heaven is like

As we grieve alone and pray,

Longing for one who has gone before

To spend Christmas in Heaven today.

And so in our dreams we wander far

From the scenes and sounds of earth

‘Til we catch the strains of the Heavenly choir

As they sing of the Christ Child’s birth.

The Angels we envision there

And amid the throng is our loved One

Spending Christmas in Heaven today.

There’s joy in the faith that teaches

When our life’s work is done

Of a place in Heaven awaiting

And the crown we worked for is won.

In our grief may we learn well the lesson

So to work and suffer and pray

As to merit the joys of our loved one

And to spend Christmas together some day.

Memories – Author Unknown

Memories are a special house

We build inside ourselves

Where love and laughter linger,

Where all our past life dwells.

On holidays like Christmas

We can draw upon the store,

Reliving happy times

And feeling all that warmth once more.

Wherever we may travel,

This house is always there

To help to blend the old and new,

To build on . . . grow . . . and share.

This house can never get too full,

Just grow from floor to floor,

Because the joy of memories

Is always making more.