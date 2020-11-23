Christmas poems

Christmas Without You (Author Unknown)
Although it’s sad to reminisce
On Christmases we knew
This year I shall celebrate
In memory of you
I will put aside my sorrow
With every unshed tear
And concentrate on all the love
We shared when you were here
Our time together taught me
What Christmas time is for
And that’s what I’ll remember
Until we meet once more
Christmas Memories by Sandy Siewers
When snowflakes dance on winter winds
And coloured lights shine Christmas cheer,
When children’s laughter fills the air
And family gathers from far and near,
I try to celebrate with them
And not let my hurting show,
But the empty spaces within my heart,
At this season, seems to grow
‘Till oftentimes it fills the days
And many night times too,
With aching thoughts and memories
Of Christmases I spent with you.
Yes, memories do hurt, it’s true
But I have this feeling too.
I’m so glad I hold these memories,
For with them I hold part of you.
So for now I’ll wipe away the tears
And join with loved ones dear
To celebrate this Christmas time,
For I know that, in my heart, you’re here.
Thinking of You at Christmas – Author Unknown
I would give the world if I could say
Merry Christmas to my (name) today,
To hear your voice, to see you smile,
Would be my dearest wish this Christmas time.
Thinking of you this Christmas
And how things just aren’t the same.
There’s this dull and nagging heartache
When someone speaks your name.
Sadly, we can’t buy gifts for you
Just silent tears that fall
For this time of year without you
Is the hardest time of all.
Christmas In Heaven – Author Unknown
We’re wondering what Christmas in Heaven is like
As we grieve alone and pray,
Longing for one who has gone before
To spend Christmas in Heaven today.
And so in our dreams we wander far
From the scenes and sounds of earth
‘Til we catch the strains of the Heavenly choir
As they sing of the Christ Child’s birth.
The Angels we envision there
And amid the throng is our loved One
Spending Christmas in Heaven today.
There’s joy in the faith that teaches
When our life’s work is done
Of a place in Heaven awaiting
And the crown we worked for is won.
In our grief may we learn well the lesson
So to work and suffer and pray
As to merit the joys of our loved one
And to spend Christmas together some day.
Memories – Author Unknown
Memories are a special house
We build inside ourselves
Where love and laughter linger,
Where all our past life dwells.
On holidays like Christmas
We can draw upon the store,
Reliving happy times
And feeling all that warmth once more.
Wherever we may travel,
This house is always there
To help to blend the old and new,
To build on . . . grow . . . and share.
This house can never get too full,
Just grow from floor to floor,
Because the joy of memories
Is always making more.